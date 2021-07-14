Cancel
San Diego, CA

San Diego kicks off Pride Week with 1st lighting ceremony in Balboa Park

CBS 8
CBS 8
The City of San Diego hosted it’s very first Pride Week lighting ceremony tonight in Balboa Park. Dozens of people attended the event as Mayor Todd Gloria and others recognized local leaders in the LGBTQ community.

“I think it’s great that we have an openly gay mayor. I think it’s something really progressive for San Diego and something we’ve never had before,” said Jason from San Diego.

Mayor Todd Gloria , who is San Diego’s first openly gay mayor, and other local leaders gathered around to light up Spreckles Organ Pavillion and other buildings around the city in honor of Pride Week.

“It’s just a great feeling to have the first openly gay mayor and to have this beautiful place lit up in rainbow colors,” said Susan Jester, a longtime gay rights activist.

During the event, Gloria spoke about the experiences and challenges that he and others have faced as a part of the gay community.

He also spoke passionately about the men and women whose shoulders he says he stands on today.

“From the assassination of Harvey Milk, to the murder of Matthew Shepard, to the countless people whose families shunned them during the AIDS pandemic, to the Black transgender women who are continuing to be murdered to this day across our country. Our community has shown time and time again in the face of tremendous tragedy, that we are resilient and we will always rise up again,” Gloria said.

As leaders and members of the LGBTQ community were acknowledged and honored for the commitment, the Pavillion seemed filled with the spirit of pride.

“I’m a proud lesbian and I’m out here just to support,” said Cristina Marquez, of San Diego.

You can also see rainbow-colored lights this week at the Convention Center, the San Diego County building, the Port of San Diego and other buildings in the downtown area.

CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
