Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas House Dems Threaten To Stay In DC Till End Of Special Session

By Dave Kirkpatrick
easttexasradio.com
 10 days ago

So how long can the Texas Democrats in Washington hold out? Those in Washington have threatened to stay away until the special session is over. Rice Political Science Professor Mark Jones says the Democrats have gotten national attention and raised millions of dollars but will most likely be back in August. Jones says the governor has the upper hand because he can keep calling special sessions. He says if the Democrats don’t show up by September, they will not be funded, and they and their staff will be without paychecks.

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
City
Rice, TX
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas House#Dems#Democrats#Special Session
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Texas StateMyhighplains.com

Enough Texas House Democrats remain in D.C. to stall Republican-backed voting bill

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Enough Texas House Democrats are still in Washington, D.C. to break quorum in the Texas House, stalling any legislation from moving forward this special session. They’re specifically fighting the Republican-backed elections bill, which the GOP calls election integrity, but Democrats call voter suppression. Democrats are hoping to...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Garcia: Cortez alienates fellow House Dems with return to Texas

Breaking a legislative quorum is one of life’s rare bonding experiences. Kind of like touring the country in a van with your band mates or suffering through a grueling training camp with your teammates. Because you’re physically disconnected from home, family and friends, you lean on each other. You become...
Bryan, TXnewschannel6now.com

No end in sight for special legislative session stoppage

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One week after Democrats in the state House of Representatives walked out of the special legislative session, not much has changed. “I don’t think we’re going anywhere,” said Texas A&M political scientist, Kirby Goidel. “At least not in the short term.”. He explained that the Democrats...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Texas House speaker wants Dems back from DC, charters flight for them

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …. Texas House speaker wants Dems back from DC, charters flight for them. Texas' Republican House speaker said Thursday he plans to charter a plane that will be on "standby" in Washington, D.C., waiting to bring home Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to avoid voting on an election integrity bill.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Awesome 98

Texas House Democrats Say They Will Stay In D.C.

Texas House Democrats have fled Texas and they have no plans of coming back anytime soon. More than 51 House Democrats, enough to break a quorum, packed up and left on Monday. They boarded charted buses and flew on private plans to Washington, D.C. all to avoid voting on legislation dealing with Voter Integrity. Democrats claim the bill amounts to voter suppression.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Gov. Abbott dubs Texas Dems 'filibustering' in DC ‘height of hypocrisy’

Texas House Democrats escaping to the capital to avoid voting on new election laws is straight-up hypocritical, Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday on "Hannity." GOV. ABBOTT: What's going on in Texas with regard to this election law we're trying to pass, as you pointed out very perfectly, we are adding hours to vote, not subtracting hours to vote. Everything we're doing is perfectly legal.
PoliticsSand Hills Express

This isn’t the first time Texas House Dems have gone on the lam

The headlines would not have looked out of place this week: “Texas House paralyzed by Democrats walkout,” “On the lam, Texas Democrats rough it” and “Texas Democrats vanish (again).” But those all appeared 18 years ago. In 2003, Texas Democrats hightailed it from the state in dramatic fashion to prevent...
Austin, TXKVIA

Texas House GOP votes to track down absent Dems, arrest them

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas House voted Tuesday morning to send law enforcement to track down Democrats who left the state a day earlier in protest of Republicans’ priority elections bill “under warrant of arrest if necessary.”. More than 50 state House Democrats left Monday for Washington, D.C., to deny...
Texas Statenewsradioklbj.com

Texas Dems flee to DC, halt Texas GOP backed voting bills

Several Texas Democrat Lawmakers are in Washington DC after walking out on the special session and fleeing the state. That was all to halt progress of Texas GOP backed voting reform bills HB1 and HB3. Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa defends his party members for making a run for it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy