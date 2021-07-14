Texas House Dems Threaten To Stay In DC Till End Of Special Session

So how long can the Texas Democrats in Washington hold out? Those in Washington have threatened to stay away until the special session is over. Rice Political Science Professor Mark Jones says the Democrats have gotten national attention and raised millions of dollars but will most likely be back in August. Jones says the governor has the upper hand because he can keep calling special sessions. He says if the Democrats don’t show up by September, they will not be funded, and they and their staff will be without paychecks.