Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Todd County, MN

Welcome to Todd County, where just 34% of people are vaccinated

By Deena Winter
Posted by 
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IKoIR_0awS9TPc00

TODD COUNTY — Behind the deli counter of the Mennonite-run Cherry Grove Market near Browerville, Arla Martin, a 23-year-old Mennonite, wore a long blue, plaid dress, and no mask, even though she hasn’t gotten the vaccine but has had COVID-19.

She’s among the 60% of eligible Todd County residents (12 and up) who haven’t gotten vaccinated, and she doesn’t plan to. She said none of her church community — about 20 families — has gotten vaccinated.

“We don’t see any reason in it,” she said. “At this point, I mean, because we all feel like we’ve got it (COVID-19) and it wasn’t a bad experience for us.”

In Todd County, just 34% of all people are vaccinated — the county was the least vaccinated county in the state until the numbers were recently adjusted, moving it up to second to last, behind nearby Benton County.

More than 99% of the nation’s COVID-19 deaths in June were in unvaccinated people, and new cases are surging in 45 states, as the more contagious delta variant spreads. Missouri, where only about 40% of people are vaccinated, is grappling with an outbreak that prompted the feds to send in “surge teams.”

Martin said church members can get vaccinated if they want; there’s no dictate from her father, who is the bishop of the church. She said the only reason they would consider getting the vaccine is if it were required in order to travel, since they go to Uganda on missions about twice a year.

“Do you think they’ll start requiring it?” she asked.

Katherine Mackedanz, community health manager at Todd County Health and Human Services, is well aware her county lags behind the rest of the state in getting vaccinated, saying it’s disappointing, but not surprising, given the county’s political and religious makeup. There are a lot of new immigrants, Amish and Mennonites and politically conservative people.

The county is traditionally reluctant when it comes to vaccines, with about half its seniors getting the flu vaccine, compared to about 66% nationally.

They held a mass vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds, made interpreters available, sent a mobile vaccination bus to four communities and sent an informational mailing to every household in the county. Seven providers and three pharmacies offer the vaccine in the county, she said, so it’s not an access issue.

“We have done everything we can think of,” Mackedanz said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dF6IX_0awS9TPc00

Of the nearly 25,000 people who live in the county, about 8,200 residents have been vaccinated, according to state statistics. The county has an estimated 2,000 Amish residents, who traditionally don’t get vaccinated, Mackedanz said. County workers have talked to the bishops to try to convince them to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“They’re very respectful, but they believe that their health is in the Lord’s hands,” Mackedanz said. “We work closely with that population once a month. We do a clinic with them. And we’re lucky if we get a tetanus shot occasionally.”

She said the Mennonites probably would be more likely to get vaccinated than the Amish, since they’re more mainstream. But she was wrong, according to Martin, who said none of the church members have been vaccinated.

“At this point, we don’t feel threatened by it,” Martin said.

‘There was a lot of scare tactics’

Politics is also playing a role in the county’s lagging vaccination numbers.

“Todd County, you know, as we all know, politics weighs heavily into this,” Mackedanz said.

Studies have shown Republicans are much more reluctant to get vaccinated, and nearly 74% of the county voted for Trump in November. (She’s from nearby Stearns County, where 60% voted for Trump.)

“We wish the vaccine wasn’t politicized, but it is and our county is a very red county,” Mackedanz said. “Right now, there’s a level of bringing the horse to drink, and if they don’t want to drink, you know, you guide them to the water. … And there’s also just, you know, the COVID restrictions were difficult, and I think living in a rural area, you don’t like to be treated like the metro.”

Meanwhile, in northeast Minnesota, Cook County — population 5,400 — is the most vaccinated county in the state, with 73% of its total population vaccinated, including a whopping 98% of those aged 65 and up (an age group that comprises about one-third its population). It’s also the only Minnesota county with no recorded COVID-19 deaths.

“We’ve had one case in the last two weeks,” Cook County Public Health Coordinator Grace Grinager said.

The community worked together, with her office partnering with the tribal health clinic and about 200 volunteers signing up to help do everything from screen people to sanitize chairs.

The county doesn’t have an intensive care unit, so the nearest ventilator is in Duluth.

“I think that’s part of why people took it seriously,” Grinager said.

Asked how big a role she thinks politics played in the county’s success — President Joe Biden carried the state by a nearly 34% margin — she demurred.

“I would say that we are maybe purple,” Grinager said. “So we’ve tried to, from a messaging standpoint, just really push back against the idea that this is political, and just emphasize that these are universal precautions. This is an equal opportunity virus that really politics should have nothing to do with.”

In Todd County, Mackedanz said some people don’t want to be seen as going along with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, noting an anti-Walz “Rocks and Cows” movement in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rr210_0awS9TPc00

That’s clear at Chris’s Country Store in Grey Eagle — in southeast Todd County — which is part antique store, part thrift shop, part flower shop, part grocery store, and a place where old-timers can sit at one of three tables and drink coffee.

To keep a country store going in a town of about 300 — when people could drive 45 miles to St. Cloud’s big box stores — you have to diversify. Owner Chris Browen lives in the back of the store and works seven days a week, sometimes forgoing sleep when there’s a funeral that needs food and flowers.

She didn’t wear a mask, her family never “shuttered” and her church stayed open throughout the pandemic (for which she said the church was reported to the sheriff). She did put in a Plexiglass barrier at the cash register, but she won’t be getting vaccinated and wasn’t wearing a mask last week.

Browen said quite a few people she knows are choosing not to get the vaccine. Some people — like her — don’t believe COVID-19 was as bad as scientists said, according to the media. Most of the people who contracted the virus didn’t get that sick, and those who died were elderly, she said.

“There was a lot of scare tactics,” she said. “And I don’t like that.”

Seven people in her family caught the virus, but nobody got very sick. One was exhausted for three days. Her friend was consigned to a couch for three weeks. Her brother lost his sense of taste and smell for a while.

She thinks hospitals got kickbacks for diagnosing people with the virus (they didn’t), says “they’re (she doesn’t say whom) looking into” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to Trump and Biden, and the media spouts too many opinions. As a sign behind her register says, “Don’t worry about tomorrow, God is already there.”

The conversation quickly turns political, as Browen complains about people trying to “erase history” by pulling down statues (mostly Confederate statutes).

“The educated people are vaccinated,” she said at one point, out of the blue. “Maybe you can call us the rednecks out here; people just didn’t buy into the government control.”

Browen’s employee, Kathy Roske — who leaves the farm to work at the store one day a week so she can “see people” — sees it differently. She got COVID-19, along with most of her family, including a brother who ended up in the intensive care unit because “he couldn’t get no air.” She also lost a good friend to the virus.

She was losing hair and had diarrhea, but never suspected the virus until her doctor suggested she get tested.

She got vaccinated and was surprised to hear her county was among the least vaccinated. She wondered whether people in the meat packing plants near Long Prairie might be responsible for the low vaccination rate.

“I actually shouldn’t say this, but I think there’s a lot of Mexicans that work there and I don’t know how they feel about it,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NnZIk_0awS9TPc00

Down the road in Long Prairie, the community she’s referring to, Silvia Ambriz Montanez sat on a bench in a park with seven of her grandkids, who helped translate our conversation because she doesn’t speak English.

She moved to Minnesota from Mexico 20 years ago for work; she worked at the Jennie-O turkey processing plant in Melrose for 15 years and her husband still works in a meat packing plant.

He is vaccinated but she hasn’t gotten vaccinated yet, due to high blood pressure, but plans to.

Her husband got COVID-19, and then she did, too.

She has seven siblings in Long Prairie — two work at Jennie-O and two at another meat processing plant.

Mackedanz, the community health manager, said a lot of new immigrants come to work in the meat packing plants and can be hesitant to get vaccinated and give out health information due to concerns about their immigration status.

But the packing plants have pretty high vaccination rates — half of Long Prairie Packing’s employees are vaccinated, she said, which is good for a young, healthy demographic like its workers. The plant had an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the spring of 2020.

She said people just want to move on.

“We’re not twisting arms here,” Mackedanz said. “We’re doing everything we can to promote the vaccine, but we also understand our population.”

Comments / 15

Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

373
Followers
259
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
State
Missouri State
County
Todd County, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
City
Melrose, MN
Local
Minnesota Vaccines
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Benton County#Thrift Shop#Rural Area#Amish#Republicans#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Allergy
Related
POTUSPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

We’re rural Democrats and we’re gonna try to listen to our Trumpy neighbors — wish us luck | Opinion

Driving west on a family vacation to Colorado earlier this summer, it was very apparent that loyalty to former President Donald Trump remains strong in rural America. On farms, ranches, and small towns in Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Colorado, we saw many indicators: Trump 2024 flags (with the slogans “Make Votes Count Again” or […] The post We’re rural Democrats and we’re gonna try to listen to our Trumpy neighbors — wish us luck | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Minneapolis council committee votes to put rent control questions on ballot

The Minneapolis City Council voted overwhelmingly in favor of putting two rent control questions before voters in November, moving the city closer to enacting one of the most aggressive approaches to addressing housing affordability amid an ongoing housing shortage. The Policy and Government Oversight Committee, which includes all council members, on Wednesday also moved forward […] The post Minneapolis council committee votes to put rent control questions on ballot appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Public SafetyPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Quietly, gradually, George Floyd Square is open to traffic for the first time since his murder

On the morning of June 3, there were about as many journalists in George Floyd Square as city workers who were trying to reopen the four-block area to traffic, over the objections of some protesters and residents. The neighborhood had evolved into an “autonomous zone,” an expansive memorial and no-go zone for police after Floyd […] The post Quietly, gradually, George Floyd Square is open to traffic for the first time since his murder appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
SocietyPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Legislature failed to enact key racial equity measure | Opinion

Public policy is a powerful tool for justice. It drives regional, state and federal investments that impact communities and the economy. When racial equity and economic inclusion are not prioritized and considered with intention in policymaking, the result is often inequitable policies, a loss in economic growth, and harmful impacts to Black, Indigenous, Latino and […] The post Legislature failed to enact key racial equity measure | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota park recognized as sacred cemetery

As far back as Samantha “Sam” Odegard can remember, Indian Mounds Park was an example of how sacred sites have been desecrated, in this case for people’s recreation. Odegard, a tribal historic preservation officer for the Upper Sioux Community, or Pezihutazizi Oyate, helped the city of St. Paul, Minnesota conduct a cultural landscape study about […] The post Minnesota park recognized as sacred cemetery appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

As Congress tries to regulate ‘forever chemicals,’ local water systems push back

WASHINGTON — Local water utilities worried about getting hit with lawsuits and high cleanup costs are stepping up their lobbying of Congress as lawmakers move to regulate toxic chemicals found in drinking water. The bill, the PFAS Action Act of 2021, has garnered bipartisan support and two Michigan lawmakers, Reps. Debbie Dingell, a Democrat, and […] The post As Congress tries to regulate ‘forever chemicals,’ local water systems push back appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Minnesota Reformer

The group working to get more Minnesota women of color onto corporate boards

Lorinda Burgess is an accomplished businesswoman. She’s worked at Medtronic for over 23 years, rising through the ranks to become the company’s vice president of finance and its chief financial officer of the Americas region. Burgess has no desire to leave Medtronic, but she found herself still hungry for ways to develop and network as […] The post The group working to get more Minnesota women of color onto corporate boards appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PoliticsPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Thompson says he won’t resign

Rep. John Thompson, DFL-St. Paul, is not going to resign, despite calls from numerous Democratic leaders, including Gov. Tim Walz, following news of domestic violence in his past. The post Thompson says he won’t resign appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Where do they live? Rep. John Thompson case shows how easy it is for lawmakers to keep address private

The controversy swirling around Rep. John Thompson, DFL-St. Paul, over his July Fourth traffic stop has helped expose a loophole in state law that could allow candidates to evade notice if they don’t live in the district in which they’re running. The post Where do they live? Rep. John Thompson case shows how easy it is for lawmakers to keep address private appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Q&A: How Minnesota can help single mothers and their children

Ally Hanten Ebert says her ultimate goal is to work herself out of a job. Ebert stepped into her role as executive director of the nonprofit Jeremiah Program’s Rochester campus in March 2021. She hopes that one day the program, which provides housing for low-income single moms pursuing college degrees, will be obsolete. “If we’re […] The post Q&A: How Minnesota can help single mothers and their children appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BusinessPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Reformer Radio: Where the economy goes from here

Unemployment in Minnesota has returned to near pre-pandemic lows and labor force participation continues to tick up, but recovery in the economy has been uneven and stunted by a persistent labor shortage. On this week’s Reformer Radio, host Max Nesterak’s talks with Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove about the state […] The post Reformer Radio: Where the economy goes from here appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POTUSPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

A Postal Worker Begged for Stronger COVID-19 Protections. She Ended Up Spending Six Weeks in the Hospital.

This story was published by ProPublica. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories from them in your inbox. Last November, just as Minnesota was suffering through a punishing wave of COVID-19, managers at a St. Paul U.S. Postal Service distribution center allowed employees to hold a going-away party in the building. Alejandra […] The post A Postal Worker Begged for Stronger COVID-19 Protections. She Ended Up Spending Six Weeks in the Hospital. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POTUSPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

‘We’re here to ask for help’: Tribal leaders urge Walz to block Line 3

White Earth Nation leadership traveled to the state Capitol Wednesday, calling on Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and President Joe Biden to meet with them, government to government, about Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline. The Capitol rotunda was draped with signs reading “honor the treaties” and echoed with chants of “stop Line 3” from […] The post ‘We’re here to ask for help’: Tribal leaders urge Walz to block Line 3 appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POTUSPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Walz restricts gay conversion therapy, overriding Republican objections

During a ceremonial signing on Thursday morning, DFL Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order that will restrict so-called “conversion therapy” for minors, bypassing lawmakers in the GOP-led Senate who have blocked legislation to end the practice.  The order comes ahead of the delayed 2021 Pride weekend celebration,  making Minnesota the latest state to restrict […] The post Walz restricts gay conversion therapy, overriding Republican objections appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

St. Paul police release body cam of Rep. John Thompson’s traffic stop

The St. Paul Police Department released the body camera footage of Rep. John Thompson, DFL-St. Paul, during an early morning traffic stop on July Fourth, which shows him accusing the police officer of racially profiling him and informing the officer that he’s a state lawmaker. During the stop, Thompson presented a Wisconsin driver’s license, first […] The post St. Paul police release body cam of Rep. John Thompson’s traffic stop appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Minneapolis mayor did not have city interns work on campaign

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey did not have city interns work on his reelection campaign, a potential campaign finance violation, his campaign manager said on Tuesday following accusations that Frey was misusing city resources.  The allegations surfaced on Twitter on Friday after some Minneapolis DFL caucus attendees received text messages from people identifying themselves as interns […] The post Minneapolis mayor did not have city interns work on campaign appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POTUSPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

How the new, expanded federal child tax credit will work

WASHINGTON — The most ambitious part of the pandemic stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year is about to hit the bank accounts of millions of U.S. parents. Starting this week and ending in December, the vast majority of U.S. households with children will begin receiving monthly payments as a result of changes […] The post How the new, expanded federal child tax credit will work appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.

Comments / 15

Community Policy