Want to Become a Race Car Driver? How BMW’s Performance School Can Fast-Track Your Dreams

Sometimes a car is never the same after an accident, or is there more to this?. Ben Tatman was living the good life when he bought his 2017 Mustang GT, his dream car, last year. However, as it happens to many drivers, he was in an accident last October that landed it in the shop in need of repairs. Crashes and the repairs that follow can test the most patient person on the planet, but there is some reasonable expectation that there will be light at the end of the tunnel, for Ben, that expectation went out the door when nine months rolled on with no Mustang back in his possession.