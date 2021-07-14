Butch Spyridon: Leisure travel is back, but still work to be done in other areas

Whether you work remotely, need a weekend to catch up on emails, or got banned from your coworking space after the staff discovered you’d been stealing the kitchen hot sauce for the last six months - sometimes you need a coffee shop where you can get some work done. But not every coffee shop is built for that. You need a place with strong Wi-Fi, a noise level that makes concentrating possible, and a staff that won’t throw you out if you don’t buy something every 45 minutes. These Miami shops - from South Beach to Coral Gables - have all of the above.