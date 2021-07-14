Star Wars: Luke Skywalker Special Coming To Disney Plus

This August, Disney+ is giving us a plethora of animal-based content, ranging from terrifying to cuteness overload, kicking off on August 4 with the first season of America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition. Dog trainer expert Cesar Millan will return with his new series, Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog, where he not only seeks to improve the dog’s behavior, but to strengthen the relationship between the troubled pooch and their owner. As the pièce de résistance when it comes to adorable critters, the premiere of Growing Up Animal happens next month, which follows the early life of animals over 6 episodes. For those looking for something lower on the cuteness scale, shark programming will continue to flood in as Shark Fest forges on. Episodes of Disney originals Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life and Turner And Hooch continue to air in August, and the origin story for the most notorious dog-hater of all time, Cruella, debuts on Disney+ at the end of the month.