Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Star Wars: Luke Skywalker Special Coming To Disney Plus

By Will Harrigan
cosmicbook.news
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney announces the Luke Skywalker episode of The Mandalorian will be the focus of its upcoming episode of the Disney Gallery special. "The story of the cutting-edge technology used to bring Luke back is the subject of a special extra episode of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian, debuting August 25 on Disney+," announced Disney.

cosmicbook.news

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Filoni
Person
Timothy Olyphant
Person
Patrick Dempsey
Person
Charles Dance
Person
T.r. Knight
Person
Mark Hamill
Person
Jon Favreau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lovecraft Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Posted by
The Independent

Mark Hamill says he’s been in every Star Wars film since 2015 – including secret cameos in Rogue One and Solo

Mark Hamill has delighted fans by revealing that he has featured in every Star Wars film since 2015.The actor, who played Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy – later reprising the role in the sequels – has lent his voice to a number of secret cameos in the Disney-era films.Star Wars fansite Wookiepedia initially tweeted that Hamill had voiced a character on the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian (separate to his big end-of-season return as Luke).Hamill then responded by saying: “Did you know... I voiced multiple secret voice-cameos in every #StarWars movie released since 2015? (Sequels, Solo,...
MoviesInside the Magic

There May Be a Great Reason Marvel Recast Brie Larson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) are two of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU stars have been involved in the Avengers franchise, plus their own standalone franchises — and both have new movies coming out next year. British actor Cumberbatch...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Has Largest Domestic Opening Since Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Marvel is dominating the box office once again. Nature is healing. Black Widow has performed just as well as anticipated this weekend, with Disney revealing exactly how much the Scarlett Johansson vehicle has earned thanks to its simultaneous theatrical and streaming release. The past year has been a tough one for the industry as high box office figures temporarily became a thing of the past, but the arrival of the first Marvel Studios movie since 2019 has delivered the biggest numbers since the pandemic began.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

5 little-known facts about the Star Wars Holiday Special

For Star Wars fans, the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special is one of the most controversial and notorious moments in Star Wars history. The variety series only aired once on CBS with George Lucas notoriously trying to hunt down every copy in existence and prevent audiences from ever seeing it again. However, Lucas’s hatred of the special and the rarity of its existence only spurred fans to collect bootleg copies.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Exec Confirms More Animated Shows Coming To Disney Plus

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s small screen expansion is largely unfolding in the realm of live-action, but there’s a couple of significant animated projects on the way. What If…? is coming to Disney Plus later this summer, while Guardians of the Galaxy breakout star Baby Groot is also getting his own short-form episodic spinoff.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Fantasy Film Is Finally Coming To Disney Plus

The recent burst of publicity and social media buzz may have died down significantly over the last few weeks, but you can bet your house on Eragon fans using the movie’s upcoming Disney Plus debut to try and drum up even more support for seeing the literary series given a more faithful episodic adaptation.
PetsA.V. Club

Here's what's coming to Disney Plus in August

This August, Disney+ is giving us a plethora of animal-based content, ranging from terrifying to cuteness overload, kicking off on August 4 with the first season of America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition. Dog trainer expert Cesar Millan will return with his new series, Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog, where he not only seeks to improve the dog’s behavior, but to strengthen the relationship between the troubled pooch and their owner. As the pièce de résistance when it comes to adorable critters, the premiere of Growing Up Animal happens next month, which follows the early life of animals over 6 episodes. For those looking for something lower on the cuteness scale, shark programming will continue to flood in as Shark Fest forges on. Episodes of Disney originals Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life and Turner And Hooch continue to air in August, and the origin story for the most notorious dog-hater of all time, Cruella, debuts on Disney+ at the end of the month.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Could Make a Wild Boba Fett Theory Come True

As the Star Wars project portfolio continues to grow so do the many opportunities Lucasfilm has to connect the expanding universe. Regardless of fans’ opinions on the latest entries into the Star Wars saga, Lucasfilm and Disney must be given credit for their commitment to continuing the fan-favorite franchise that George Lucas made famous.
Shoppingaudacy.com

11 awesome 'Star Wars' collectibles to buy from the Disney store

The Disney Store offers a range of “Star Wars” collectibles for ultra fans of the film series, who can pay homage to their favorite characters with figurines, motorized replicas, and limited edition artworks. Any of these items would make a great addition, or crowning achievement, in a hardcore “Star Wars”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy