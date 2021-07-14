Madison De La Garza to Direct TikTok Stars in Max Marlow’s Zoom Mystery ‘Surprise’ (EXCLUSIVE)

UTA has signed TikTok personality Christina “Tinx” Najjar for worldwide representation in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Najjar, best known to her fans as just “Tinx,” began posting to TikTok last summer with her signature tiny microphone and has since gained over 1.2 million followers on the platform. Considered a “big sister” to many of her followers, Najjar has gone viral for her parody starter packs, guides for “rich moms” in locales like the Hamptons and Malibu and commentary poking fun at L.A. and New York stereotypes, while her mini vlogs and dating advice videos have given viewers a peek into her life.