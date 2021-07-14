Cancel
Madison De La Garza to Direct TikTok Stars in Max Marlow’s Zoom Mystery ‘Surprise’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Ed Meza
Variety
Variety
 10 days ago
Seven young social media stars with a combined reach of some 8.3 million fans worldwide have teamed up to make a movie and an independent leap to bigger screens. Written and produced by British filmmaker Max Marlow and directed by Madison De La Garza (“Desperate Housewives”), “Surprise” is a mystery thriller about a surprise Zoom party that turns tense when the birthday girl’s friends appear to know something she doesn’t.

