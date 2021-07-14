Tuscaloosa County launches emergency rental assistance program

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - Help is on the way for people struggling to pay their bills in Tuscaloosa County. There’s a new housing program that targets people who suffered financially, due to the pandemic. The Tuscaloosa County Emergency Rental Assistance Program isn’t just here to help tenants behind on rent due to COVID-19, but landlords too. Landlords can apply in court even if you have already sued for eviction in the local court.