Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Michelin-Chaser Chris Denney Returns to London With Fiend in Notting Hill

By James Hansen
Eater
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnapologetic Michelin star-chaser Chris Denney will open a new London restaurant after three years away. Fiend, which takes over from Santo on Portobello Road, will serve both an a la carte menu and a six-course set tasting, will open on 23 July, and comes from a chef who in 2017 memorably said that if he didn’t win a Michelin star at former Golborne Road restaurant 108 Garage, he would react somewhat alarmingly.

london.eater.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giles Coren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East London#West London#A La Carte#Notting Hill#Food Drink#Michelin Chaser#Garage#Southam Street#Parisian#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Retailblooloop.com

Marble Arch Hill rises in London ahead of opening on July 26

Opening on July 26, Marble Arch Mound is a temporary installation at Marble Arch. The hollowed-out hill, designed by MVRDV, is based on a scaffolding structure and will offer views of Hyde Park. The visitor attraction is part of Westminster City Council’s ambitious plans to reinvent Oxford Street. The mound...
Boston, MAEater

Greco Busts Into Downtown Boston With Gyros and Loukoumades Aplenty

As Boston’s Financial District comes back to life, there’s a new convenient lunch option in the neighborhood: Fast-casual Greek restaurant Greco, which already has outposts in Boston’s Back Bay and Seaport District, is now open at 1 Milk St. Known especially for its gyros and loukoumades (Greek-style doughnut holes), the growing local chain also serves Greek salads and soup, coffee, and more. There are some retail items imported from Greece that are available as well, such as a tomato paste, sea salt, and Greco’s private-label olive oil, which is produced in Crete.
RestaurantsEater

Beard Award-Winning Parents Trust a New Chef to Run Their Restaurant

Earlier this month when James Beard Foundation Award-winning chefs Johnny Clark and Beverly Kim reopened Wherewithall for this first time since 2020, there was a big change: neither chef was leading the kitchen. New chef du cuisine Tayler Ploshehanski is running the show in Avondale while Clark and Kim focus on raising their three children and preparing to reopen Parachute, their Michelin-starred restaurant.
Photographycreativeboom.com

Photographer Sophia Spring's majestic ode to London's parks

With everyone stuck indoors and with many without gardens or outdoor space, parks were a vital part of staying sane and fit during the dark months of the pandemic. Sophia went around to the green spaces we've all grown to appreciate, including Hackney Marshes, Shoreditch Park, Hackney Downs, Hyde Park. She shot images of individuals, families, and or friends within the space. She captured "moments of serenity and community in London's green spaces during the chaos of a global pandemic".
MusicRolling Stone

Watch Fontaines D.C. return to iconic London venue for exclusive performance

The live music industry took a beating in the pandemic. Independent venues and DIY spaces were left vulnerable, forced to navigate uncertain terrain. The Jim Beam Welcome Sessions is a celebration of those indie venues that have played a vital role in shaping the foundation of live music, this month featuring Fontaines D.C. and The Lexington.
RestaurantsEater

The Duo Behind Michelin-Starred Ju-Ni is Rolling a Casual Restaurant to the Mission

The team behind the Michelin-starred Ju-Ni have a new project in the works: Chef Geoffrey Lee and partner Tan Truong are opening an ingenuously named hand roll restaurant called Handroll Project in the Mission, Truong confirmed for Eater. “This is something we’ve actually been thinking about doing for a long time,” Truong says. “Before we opened Ju-Ni we were actually thinking about opening a hand roll place in that spot.”
RestaurantsEater

Plant Based Papi Will Join Fortune When the Nightclub Reopens in the Former Jackknife Space

Just six months ago, Jewan Manuel’s pop-up turned restaurant, Plant Based Papi, opened on Morrison, serving vegan comfort foods ranging from Nashville fried chicken sandwiches to mac-and-cheese tacos to mushroom scallop alfredo. Now, as Manuel renovates the Morrison shop, the chef is expanding into new neighborhoods: starting a chef residency at Bit House Collective, and taking over the kitchen at Fortune nightclub when it reopens in the former Jackknife space in the Sentinel hotel later this month.
RestaurantsEater

Nicole Brisson’s Brezza Brings a Fresh Breeze of Coastal Italian Fare to Resorts World

One of the city’s favorite chefs gets a restaurant to call her own on the Las Vegas Strip. Nicole Brisson, a James Beard Foundation semifinalist for Best Chef Southwest in 2020, teamed up with Jason Rocheleau, who worked at Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group and Mina Group, to open Brezza at Resorts World. The coastal Italian restaurant sits in the District, the 70,000-square-foot shopping center at the front of the resort facing Las Vegas Boulevard.
RestaurantsEater

Birdhouse Wingerie & Bar is the Latest to Hatch in West Island’s Bubbling Restaurant Scene

Wings are the thing at the latest restaurant to make its mark on Montreal’s West Island: Birdhouse Wingerie & Bar. At the buzzy new Dollard-Des Ormeaux eatery, the bird limbs come aplenty, with a menu listing eleven “wet & messy” wings, including smoked apple habanero, sriracha lime, and cherry cola BBQ; and four — cacio e pepe, ketchups chip, Nashville hot, and the garlicky, lemon pepper “vampire slayer” — dry rub flavours. They come 10 for $18 or 20 for $34, plus the option of ranch, parmesan, or blue cheese dipping sauce.
RestaurantsEater

Houston’s Newest Tasting Menu Destination Opens Its Doors This Week

ReikiNa, the much-anticipated new tasting menu destination from former Uchi cook Thomas Stacy, will open its doors this week. The restaurant is set to arrive at 799 Town & Country Boulevard, Suite 200, inside the CityCentre development. The restaurant occupies a 3,500 square foot space on the development’s second floor, perched directly atop an outpost of Urban Outfitters. As previously reported by Eater, ReikiNa will seat only 20 diners at each service, an homage to Stacy’s experience preparing intimate private dinners for friends during the restaurant shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
RestaurantsEater

NYC-Style Pizza and Meatballs Arrive in Downtown From an East Coast Legend

As Los Angeles continues to surge back to life following a year-plus of pandemic lockdowns, uncertainty, and heartache, the city’s once-busy food halls are also seeing a return to relevance. Case in point: Halo, the long-awaited Bunker Hill collective, is now beginning to come online with new restaurant projects beyond the Shake Shack that’s already there.
Relationship Advicetatler.com

Inside the intimate village wedding of Notting Hill’s Hot Priest, Pat Allerton

On a cloudy but warm summer day, Old Etonian Pat Allerton – famously known as the ‘portable priest’ – arrived at the sleepy country village church of Longparish, Hampshire on the 10 July to marry his South African fiancée, Kirsty Turnbull. Allerton’s fame as a much-loved London vicar swiftly came about during the early stages of the pandemic as he took to the streets of London, visiting residential areas, hospitals and prisons blasting out songs of hope and prayer for those in need. His dashing good looks and passion for the greater good, teamed with an infectious sense of humour, was all that was needed for the British public to embrace him overnight. As his lockdown celebrity blossomed, so did his romance with 33-year-old charity and social change worker, Kirsty Turnbull – much to the dismay of his ever growing female fan club.
LifestyleRefinery29

29 Hours In Canary Wharf

I love exploring and this year has taught me that you really don’t have to travel far to have a good time. Whether you’re wanting a beach trip or a city break, the UK has it all — I’ve discovered all kinds of new favourites over the past 18 months. In search of something close to home, I crossed London for a weekend away in Canary Wharf, which has a real mix of great food, incredible art, fun activities and calming spots to rest and reset.
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

How to Host a Perfectly British Vegan Afternoon Tea

Afternoon tea in the United Kingdom is a lifestyle, just like brunch is in the States. It’s more than dainty teacups and tiny treats—it’s a ritual, typically served at 3pm, on the dot. Like brunch, the food served at afternoon tea is not inherently vegan, but if we can veganize piles of pancakes and Eggs Benedict, we can veganize clotted cream and scones. Here is everything you need to know to abide by the ritual of afternoon tea while putting a vegan spin on all of the sweet and savory eats.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Number 90 and Studio 9294 announce a summer of love

When you hear ‘going to a bar in Hackney Wick’, there’s a strong chance that Number 90 or Studio 9294 are the first venues that pop into your head. Situated canalside, the sister venues have become something of an institution for Hackney residents, a familiar space to quench your thirst, get your dance on or tuck in to a bar snack or two. This summer, both venues have announced a season of dancing, dining and debauchery, from live music and club nights to cabaret, comedy, drag shows and canalside yoga.
Restaurantscntraveller.com

London's best birthday party venues

Whether a small get-together or a celebration en masse, these 10 London venues are perfect for a birthday bash to remember. Do note, some venues are not open for private event hire or large bookings until autumn 2021. Gloria, Shoreditch. The first of the Big Mamma restaurants to land in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy