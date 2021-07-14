Michelin-Chaser Chris Denney Returns to London With Fiend in Notting Hill
Unapologetic Michelin star-chaser Chris Denney will open a new London restaurant after three years away. Fiend, which takes over from Santo on Portobello Road, will serve both an a la carte menu and a six-course set tasting, will open on 23 July, and comes from a chef who in 2017 memorably said that if he didn’t win a Michelin star at former Golborne Road restaurant 108 Garage, he would react somewhat alarmingly.london.eater.com
