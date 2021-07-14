Michelin-Chaser Chris Denney Returns to London With Fiend in Notting Hill

On a cloudy but warm summer day, Old Etonian Pat Allerton – famously known as the ‘portable priest’ – arrived at the sleepy country village church of Longparish, Hampshire on the 10 July to marry his South African fiancée, Kirsty Turnbull. Allerton’s fame as a much-loved London vicar swiftly came about during the early stages of the pandemic as he took to the streets of London, visiting residential areas, hospitals and prisons blasting out songs of hope and prayer for those in need. His dashing good looks and passion for the greater good, teamed with an infectious sense of humour, was all that was needed for the British public to embrace him overnight. As his lockdown celebrity blossomed, so did his romance with 33-year-old charity and social change worker, Kirsty Turnbull – much to the dismay of his ever growing female fan club.