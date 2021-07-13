Cancel
Economy

Why remote work might not revolutionize where we work

By Greg Rosalsky
mprnews.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: This is an excerpt of Planet Money's newsletter. You can sign up here. It was only a few years ago that Apple finished construction of its 2.8 million-square-foot "spaceship" headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area. The glittering, doughnut-shaped building cost the company about $5 billion to construct, making it one the most expensive buildings in the world. It was all part of Steve Jobs' vision of a highly centralized company, where Apple employees collaborate under one roof in the place the company was founded. And now — record scratch — Apple seems to be abandoning that vision.

