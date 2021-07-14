Cancel
Public Safety

For the First Time, Tree DNA Was Used to Convict Lumber Thieves in Federal Investigation

By Alex Fox
Smithonian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2018, the Maple Fire ripped through Washington state’s Olympic National Forest, burning 3,300 acres and taking down dozens of bigleaf maple trees, a species prized for its wood, which is used to make high-end acoustic guitars. Local officials became suspicious that the conflagration might have been a tree theft gone wrong when they noticed large stumps surrounded by sawed off limbs amid the destruction.

