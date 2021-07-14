For the First Time, Tree DNA Was Used to Convict Lumber Thieves in Federal Investigation

Law enforcement agencies in the KCII-listening area assisted in an investigation that led to a federal conviction Tuesday. A federal jury convicted 39-year-old Kendrick Ramon Page, 36-year-old Tristan Kareem Davis and 20-year-old Breon Raquon Armstrong of conspiracy to distribute substances in Burlington and elsewhere as part of a drug conspiracy dating back to 2008. The defendants entered into an agreement with each other and others to distribute crack cocaine and ice methamphetamine. Page relocated from Shreveport, Louisiana to Burlington while still in school and brought Davis and Armstrong with him to help in trafficking drugs. Evidence shows that Page had been involved in drug trafficking activities in Burlington since the early 2000s. Page, Davis and Armstrong were among eight defendants who faced federal charges. Investigations in Burlington, Quincy, Illinois and elsewhere culminated in the execution of search warrants on November 19, 2019.