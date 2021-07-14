Cancel
EVGA Teases an AMD X570 Dark Edition: For Ryzen 5000 Enthusiasts

By Gavin Bonshor
anandtech.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVGA's Dark series of motherboards typically cater towards enthusiasts and overclockers, with premium controller sets and a wide variety of features designed for pushing silicon to the limit. Dissecting the teased image posted by Vince Lucido on Facebook, we can see the EVGA X570 or X570S Dark series motherboard will feature one 24-pin 12 V ATX motherboard power input two 12 V EPS ATX CPU power inputs, and two full-length PCIe 4.0 slots.

