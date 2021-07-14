EVGA Teases an AMD X570 Dark Edition: For Ryzen 5000 Enthusiasts

The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop is one of the best of its kind. If you're looking for an RTX 30 series laptop that's more budget friendly, you'll like this deal. While supplies last, you can get the Dell 15 Ryzen Edition for $1,078 directly from Dell. Formerly priced at $1,459, this gaming laptop is now $381 cheaper than usual. This is a rare discount for an RTX 30 series laptop of this configuration and one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen so far.