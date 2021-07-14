‘Have You No Shame?!’ Biden Calls Out ‘Merchants of Fears and Peddlers of Lies’ In Fiery Voter Rights Speech
President Joe Biden called out “bullies and merchants of fear and peddlers of lies” in what many are calling his most fiery speech since he took office on January 20th. Biden used his bully pulpit to decry Republican efforts to limit ballot access across the country as a “21st Century Jim Crow assault” during a Tuesday afternoon speech in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.www.mediaite.com
Comments / 0