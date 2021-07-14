Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

‘Have You No Shame?!’ Biden Calls Out ‘Merchants of Fears and Peddlers of Lies’ In Fiery Voter Rights Speech

By Colby Hall
mediaite.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden called out “bullies and merchants of fear and peddlers of lies” in what many are calling his most fiery speech since he took office on January 20th. Biden used his bully pulpit to decry Republican efforts to limit ballot access across the country as a “21st Century Jim Crow assault” during a Tuesday afternoon speech in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Presidential Election

Did Biden just commit an impeachable offense in Ukraine?

Remember when House Democrats impeached President Donald Trump for twisting the arm of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, allegedly conditioning a White House visit on his willingness to investigate Hunter Biden? Well, guess what: Axios reports that the Biden administration may have twisted Zelensky’s arm to accept a deal President Biden just cut with Germany to allow it to move forward with its Nord Stream 2 pipeline with Russia — and conditioned a White House visit by Zelensky on acceptance of the deal.
POTUS
Fox News

Democracy dies in darkness? Washington Post, New York Times ignore Biden admin admitting crucial error

Democracy would have keeled over on Thursday if the Washington Post’s slogan was taken literally. The Biden administration admitted it made an error on Wednesday when its guidance for school reopening promoted a radical activist group’s handbook that advocates for educators to "disrupt Whiteness and other forms of oppression," but anyone who relies on the Washington Post, whose mantra is "Democracy Dies In Darkness," or New York Times ("All The News That's Fit to Print") for news wouldn’t have any idea.
Presidential Election
CNN

Surprise! Donald Trump isn't putting his money where his mouth is on election 'fraud'

(CNN) — These two paragraphs from The Washington Post are both unsurprising and deeply troubling:. "Former president Donald Trump's political PAC raised about $75 million in the first half of this year as he trumpeted the false notion that the 2020 election was stolen from him, but the group has not devoted funds to help finance the ongoing ballot review in Arizona or to push for similar endeavors in other states, according to people familiar with the finances.
POTUS
CNN

How Trump proved Pelosi right

CNN — As much as millions of Americans would like to move on, stop talking about – even thinking about – former President Donald Trump and the four years of relentless stress and outrage we endured during his presidency, that is simply not something that the country can do safely. That’s because the threat to US democracy he unleashed has not passed, even though he was the loser of the 2020 election.
Virginia State

Biden stumps for McAuliffe, says former Va. governor is ‘running against Trump’

President Biden stumped for former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is seeking a second term, in Arlington on Friday, painting the Democrat as the anti-Trump candidate. Mr. Biden spoke to a crowd of roughly 3,000 people at Lubber Run Park, touting Mr. McAuliffe’s economic plan, while also likening his GOP opponent, Glenn Youngkin, to former President Donald Trump. Mr. McAuliffe, a former governor, is seeking a second term.
Presidential Election

How Kamala Harris' Approval Rating Stacks Up With Mike Pence's 6 Months into Vice Presidency

After six months in office, polling suggests that more voters disapprove of Vice President Kamala Harris than approve of the job she has done thus far. Survey results from Politico/Morning Consult released on Wednesday showed that just 45 percent of respondents held a favorable view of the vice president's performance. Meanwhile, 47 percent had an unfavorable view and 5 percent said they had no opinion. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent and was conducted from July 16 to 18.
Presidential Election
CNN

Ordinary Joe Biden

(CNN) — It's often said that each US president is the direct antidote to the excesses of his predecessor. You might have noticed that Donald Trump -- who made his name by literally splashing it across apartment blocks, hotels, airliners, steaks and pretty much anything else that could be sold -- was not the humblest president in US history. He was forever boasting about how smart he was, awarding himself A grades for his often-questionable performance -- for instance, on the pandemic -- and boasting falsely that no president before him had achieved what he did.

