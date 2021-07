Futuristic techno artist Matteo Melleri of Tale Of Us continues to grow his Anyma alias and released the three-track Claire EP. Suppose you love the sound of emotional techno that tells a futuristic storyline within the music. In that case, DJ and producer Matteo Melleri, who is one-half of Tale Of Us, has a side project named Anyma you should definitely check out. This artist will transport you to another galaxy and state of mind when listening to the soundscapes he meticulously creates. Speaking about the project he stated that it’s “aimed at discovering my artistic individuality, it’s the digital extension of my persona combining digital art, electronic music and immersive experiences.”