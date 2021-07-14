Cancel
Mj Rodriguez's Emmy joy: 'I felt seen'

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMj Rodriguez didn't just win her first Emmy nomination. The “Pose” actor made history, becoming the first trans performer to earn a lead acting nomination.

