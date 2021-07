Olive Garden has a unique claim to fame among other chain restaurants: Its breadsticks are — no exaggeration — legendary. Seriously, can you think of any menu item from any other restaurant that has such a dedicated following, that stirs up more love, that people just can't get enough of? Those soft, warm, buttery, garlicky, salty little pillows are often a big part of the reason people even go to Olive Garden. Sure, the pasta's great, and there's the whole family vibe. But would any of that even matter if not for those breadsticks, almost too good to be both free and unlimited?