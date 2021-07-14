Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Board of Aldermen advances Covid relief funds bill with amendment for $5M in direct payments

By Alex Fees and Sam Clancy, KSDK
St. Louis Business Journal
 10 days ago
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Tuesday advanced the city’s Covid-19 relief package funding. On Tuesday night, the board gave initial approval to Board Bill 2, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding bill, putting it one vote away from final passage. The bill now will go before the city's Board of Estimate and apportionment before aldermen vote on final passage.

www.bizjournals.com

St. Louis Business Journal

ABOUT

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/stlouis
