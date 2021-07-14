Foundation Files Suit to Halt DC Minor Consent Law

A Native American group has filed a lawsuit alleging that a law barring public schools in Colorado from using Native American mascots and imagery is unconstitutional. Governor Jared Polis, who is listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, back in June signed a bill into law which prohibits public schools from using “a name, symbol, or image that depicts or refers to an American Indian tribe, individual, custom, or tradition that is used as a mascot, nickname, logo, letter, or team name.” Schools with American Indian-themed mascots have until June 1, 2022 to cease use or face $25,000 fines each month for noncompliance. The plaintiffs argue that the law amounts to “state-sanctioned race discrimination” and violates their First and 14th amendments, as well as the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
