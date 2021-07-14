CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Foundation Files Suit to Halt DC Minor Consent Law

By Parental Rights Foundation
timesexaminer.com
 2021-07-14

WASHINGTON -- Today the Parental Rights Foundation, in conjunction with Children's Health Defense, filed suit in federal court on behalf of four DC parents to halt enforcement of DC's Minor Consent to Vaccination Act of 2020. According to the complaint, the new law circumvents the legal and constitutional right of parents...

timesexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
kentuckytoday.com

Cameron files suit challenging federal vaccine mandate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is being joined by at least two other states in a federal lawsuit he has filed at U.S. District Court in Frankfort, challenging the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal contractors. Cameron, along with his counterparts in Ohio and Tennessee,...
FRANKFORT, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
1310kfka.com

NATIVE AMERICANS FILE SUIT OVER COLORADO MASCOT LAW

A Native American group has filed a lawsuit alleging that a law barring public schools in Colorado from using Native American mascots and imagery is unconstitutional. Governor Jared Polis, who is listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, back in June signed a bill into law which prohibits public schools from using “a name, symbol, or image that depicts or refers to an American Indian tribe, individual, custom, or tradition that is used as a mascot, nickname, logo, letter, or team name.” Schools with American Indian-themed mascots have until June 1, 2022 to cease use or face $25,000 fines each month for noncompliance. The plaintiffs argue that the law amounts to “state-sanctioned race discrimination” and violates their First and 14th amendments, as well as the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
COLORADO STATE
yoursun.com

McDowell files counter-claim in eavesdropping civil suit

NORTH PORT — Lawyers for North Port Commissioner Debbie McDowell have filed a counterclaim in a civil suit that accuses her of eavesdropping on a Zoom call. What’s called a request for production has been filed in 12th Circuit Court. McDowell’s attorneys want documents, files, databases, notes, anything relating to...
NORTH PORT, FL
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Now Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 19

During this past summer's deadly COVID surge, officials started introducing vaccine mandates in order to combat rising cases. While the White House and various large companies have issued sweeping mandates over the last few months, some of the first COVID vaccine requirements in the country were enacted at the state and city level. California and New York are already requiring vaccinations for most healthcare and state employees, while major cities such as Los Angeles and New York City are mandating that proof of vaccination be shown before patrons enter most indoor spaces, including restaurants, bars, gyms, and theaters. And now, a new state vaccine mandate is being putting into place with less than week's notice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc#Minor Consent#The Dc Council
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Associated Press

Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state audit report on government spending released Monday accused Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of using nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries for 21 staff members for three months last year and concealing the spending by passing it through the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buffalonynews.net

FBI raids on Project Veritas could have serious consequences

The Justice Department's recent raids on Project Veritas founder James O?Keefe and multiple associates ?could have serious consequences for press freedom,? the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has warned. The ACLU addressed the O'Keefe situation on Sunday, criticizing both the Justice Department and the conservative outlet. "Project Veritas has engaged...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Another lawyer, another memo offering advice on stealing the presidency

Early in his presidency, Donald Trump was angry. Narrowing things down a bit, he was angry that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was planning to recuse himself from any decisions related to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump considered this a betrayal: He had appointed Sessions to that position in part clearly expecting him to be as loyal a supporter as Sessions was when he became the first member of the Senate to endorse Trump’s candidacy. But Sessions understood the job differently, which is to say he understood it correctly. His duty was to the country and the rule of law, not to Trump.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy