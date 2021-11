President Biden on Monday told Chinese President Xi Jinping that “guardrails” are needed so that tensions between the two nations do not “veer into conflict.”. “As I said before, it seems to be our responsibility — as leaders of China and the United States — to ensure that the competition between our countries does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended. Just simple, straightforward competition,” Mr. Biden told Mr. Xi.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 16 HOURS AGO