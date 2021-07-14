Cancel
CPS Capital announces growth investment into PharmaSmart

By Chain Drug Review
chaindrugreview.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO — CPS Capital, a leading Toronto-based private equity firm, announced that it has made a strategic growth investment in. alongside the existing management team. PharmaSmart is a North American leader in the manufacture of technology enabled health kiosks and related patient engagement and connected health solutions. The company collects and manages validated patient data such as blood pressure, weight, BMI and blood glucose, and provides value-added health IT services to retail pharmacies, employers, providers and insurers. The proceeds from the investment provides growth capital for new customer contracts which will accelerate PharmaSmart’s connected health growth strategy across Canada and the United States.

