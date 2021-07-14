CPS Capital announces growth investment into PharmaSmart

Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. (“Matrix”), a leading, independent, advisory focused investment bank with offices in Baltimore, Richmond, and Chicago, has recently launched a new Capital Advisory Investment Banking Group (“CAG”) that provides unbiased advice to operating companies during all phases of the capital raising process in support of client growth initiatives. In serving as an outsourced independent capital markets function, CAG provides executive level resources to businesses navigating the increasingly complex debt & equity markets, whether raising capital to support organic or acquisitive growth, fund major capital expenditures, or facilitate shareholder liquidity. John J. Whalen, Managing Director, has been named head of the new group and M. Ryan Weir, Jr., Vice President has also joined the team. Thomas Kelso, President of Matrix said, “We are very excited about the creation of our Capital Advisory Investment Banking Group and are pleased to have John Whalen and Ryan Weir on board to lead these efforts. The recent addition of this dedicated group, along with the Healthcare Investment Banking Group we added in 2020, are both part of our on-going effort to expand Matrix and broaden the scope of advisory services we provide to our clients. Matrix has a rich 33-year history which reflects our depth and experience, but we are also a young, dynamic firm with an eye towards the future, always looking for opportunities to grow through the addition of highly experienced bankers in dedicated industry verticals. As a firm we are committed to having transactions managed by senior level bankers who work tirelessly to achieve the best possible outcome for our clients.” Matrix has a national footprint with completed and active transactions in nearly every state in the U.S., as well as Puerto Rico. The firm provides highly sophisticated merger & acquisition and financial advisory services for privately held, private equity owned, not-for-profit and publicly traded companies, including company sales, recapitalizations, capital raises of debt & equity, municipal advisory, corporate carve outs, special situations, management buyouts, corporate valuations, and fairness opinions. Matrix is registered with the SEC and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and their thirty investment banking professionals hold the appropriate FINRA securities licenses. Eight of their bankers are CPA’s, ten are CFA’s (Chartered Financial Analysts), and two hold ASA valuation accreditations. Securities are offered by MCMG Capital Advisors, Inc., a wholly owned affiliate of Matrix and a member of FINRA/SIPC. Last summer Matrix welcomed two industry veterans, Amanda Verner Thompson and Vasanta Pundarika, to serve as Co-Heads of their new Healthcare Investment Banking Group. In December, the firm welcomed Casey Van de Walle, Director and Anthony Hoffman, CPA, Analyst to round out the Group. This extremely knowledgeable and vibrant team of professionals offer a specialized focus on hospitals and healthcare systems, academic medical centers, behavioral health, telemedicine services, outpatient & ambulatory care, ancillary services (labs, dialysis, diagnostic imaging), long-term care, home health post-acute care and physician practices. These two new groups join Matrix’s long-standing Consumer & Industrial Investment Banking Group (CIPS) and Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group (DER). Matrix’s CIPS Group has a proven track record of successfully advising clients across a number of market segments including automotive aftermarket, building products, business services, consumer and industrial products. This dynamic group of professionals is led by David Shoulders, Managing Director and Head of the Group, and William O’Flaherty, Director. Matrix’s DER Group is the national leader in advising clients engaged in multiple energy industry segments including the distribution of motor fuels, convenience stores, propane distribution, heating oil distribution, lubricants manufacturing and distribution, and the ownership and operation of storage terminals and bulk plants. This incredibly accomplished group is co-headed by Spencer Cavalier, Managing Director & Principal and Cedric Fortemps, Managing Director & Principal. Kelso added, “Matrix has achieved success for our clients because we are an independent firm by choice. Each transaction is executed by our highly skilled and exceptionally qualified investment banking professionals who design and manage a customized process in order to maximize value for the companies we represent. This is why ‘We’re Known By The Work We Do’.” For more information about Matrix please visit www.matrixcmg.com or contact Tom Kelso directly at tkelso@matrixcmg.com or 667-217-3330.