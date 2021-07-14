Cancel
Exploring Hong Kong’s Luxury Neighborhoods

By Ellen Paris
Forbes
Forbes
 10 days ago
Hong Kong has long been a global city synonymous with luxury living. From the Peak, with its magnificent views of Victoria Harbor and the city, to the coastline of Repulse Bay, Hong Kong offers abundant choices for luxury home buyers. Joshua Miller, chief executive of Hong Kong premier’s luxury brokerage...

YogaTime Out Global

Cannable opens Hong Kong’s first CBD spa in Sheung Wan

CBD generated a lot of buzz in Hong Kong, and it seems this trend is here to stay. Since last year we have seen various CBD brands penetrate Hong Kong's food, beauty, and wellness industry. It expanded rapidly into all different areas of lifestyle, with cafes and even yoga studios dedicating their spaces for CBD experiences. This summer, local CBD brand Cannami and creative studio Fan Flare joined together to open Hong Kong's first CBD spa, Cannable.
Stocksdallassun.com

Hong Kong's stock market takes a beating, Asian markets mixed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stock markets ended the week mixed on Friday. The U.S. dollar forged ahead. At the close in Tokyo, Friday, the Nikkei 225 was ahead 159.80 points or 0.58 percent at 27,548.00. China's Shanghai Composite declined 24.34 points or 0.68 percent to 3,550.40. The Australian All...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Coca-Cola capitalism meets Asia’s plastic disaster in Hong Kong

(July 23): In 1978, when Coca-Cola became the first foreign firm allowed back into the People’s Republic of China after the Communist revolution, the company stuck with glass bottles at its new plant, rather than cans or plastic that were superseding them in the West, for one simple reason. “A...
EconomyPosted by
Axios

Hong Kong's status as a financial center seems safe

Given its assault on democracy, imprisonment of publishers, and a slew of human rights violations, "stable" might not be the first word that springs to mind with respect to Hong Kong. But amid social and political turmoil, one key part of the economy has remained unfazed: its legendary financial services sector.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Hong Kong Inflation Slows In June

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's consumer price inflation eased in June, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday. The composite consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in June, after a 1.0 percent increase in May. Excluding the effects of all government one-off relief measures, the composite consumer...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Pandemic and politics leaves Hong Kong's poor languishing

Squeezed into a tiny temporary apartment, Rainbow and her family struggle to make ends meet in Hong Kong, where the number of households in poverty has soared during recent political turmoil and the coronavirus pandemic. Over the last two years the number of households earning just HK$9,100 ($1,170) or less a month has doubled to more than 149,000, according to a recent government report. 
Economytheblockcrypto.com

Hong Kong's largest English media to turn its archives into NFTs

South China Morning Post, the largest English media in Hong Kong and one of the oldest publications in Asia, is moving into the non-fungible token (NFT) and metaverse space. The firm said in an announcement on Monday that it is partnering with The Sandbox to recreate the media assets of its 118 years of journalism on the decentralized virtual space platform owned by the NFT digital property firm Animoca Brands.
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Marking One Year of Hong Kong’s National Security Law

Over the past year, People’s Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong officials have systematically undermined Hong Kong’s democratic institutions, delayed elections, disqualified elected lawmakers from office, and forced officials to take loyalty oaths to keep their jobs. Since protests began in 2019, local authorities have arrested thousands for speaking out against government policies with which they disagreed, including for their social media posts and for attending vigils. Journalists have been arrested simply for doing their jobs in reporting on the government’s activities and repressive efforts against protesters. Hong Kong authorities have mounted a persistent and politically motivated campaign against the free press, imprisoned Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, and forced the closure of that publication – a bastion of independent reporting. Beijing has chipped away at Hong Kong’s reputation of accountable, transparent governance and respect for individual freedoms, and has broken its promise to leave Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy unchanged for 50 years.
POTUSFortune

Will Beijing’s tech crackdown be a windfall for Hong Kong?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Beijing continues to turn the screws on Chinese tech companies seeking to sell shares on Wall Street. On Saturday, Grady, Eamon, and I explained how last week's surprise crackdown on ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing reflects...
POTUSTelegraph

British MPs demand HSBC unfreeze Hong Kong democracy activist's accounts

A group of 20 leading members of parliament have demanded British investment bank HSBC unfreeze the accounts of a prominent exiled Hong Kong pro-democracy activist. In December, Hong Kong’s police asked HSBC to freeze the accounts of former legislator Ted Hui and his family on the grounds of suspected money-laundering. Mr Hui denied the accusation, which was lodged shortly after he fled to Britain after facing criminal charges related to anti-government protests in 2019.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Sammo Hung to Head Retelling of Hong Kong’s ‘Seven Little Fortunes’

Action star Sammo Hung will take the helm of the production of “Seven Little Fortunes,” a feature film re-telling Hung’s childhood story where he and a generation of Hong Kong action movie icons such as Jackie Chan were coached by their mentor, Peking opera master Yu Jim-yuen. Co-produced by Yuen Biao Films Production, Beijing Renxing Film Media Culture and Quanton Times Pictures, Hung will be the chief director of the film penned by Raymond To (“I Have A Date With Spring”). Yuen Biao, who also trained under master Yu, will executive produce the project. Starring Tony Leung Ka-fai (“The Taking of Tiger...

