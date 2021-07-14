Singing, Video Games, and Playing – Steve’s Daddy Tips (7-14-21)

Jeopardy! fans decided to have some fun with LeVar Burton this week on Twitter. The Star Trek actor was delighted by some quick-witted word substitution. @Meggfaced took a quick white rectangle and made Jeopardy into Jeordy in a meme. Her reaction caught the eye of Burton who said he would allow the substitution. (The star played Geordi La Forge on the hit television series, for those who didn’t know.) All of this year has been one big love affair between fans of the game show and the prospective host. Alex Trek’s tragic passing last year, a lot of people wondered who would replace a national institution. Well, there have been a lot of different guest stints. Aaron Rodgers, Samantha Guthrie, and Joe Buck are also in the mix. But, the Internet has made it clear that their preference is Burton. He’s very thankful to the fans for signing petitions and throwing their weight behind him.