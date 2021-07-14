Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

The Daily Biotech Pulse: ScPharma's Positive Data, Lilly Goes Shopping, LeMaitre Pre-Announces Q2 Revenues

By Shanthi Rexaline
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CLWVv_0awS5U9V00

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs July 13)

  • Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. . (NYSE: BHVN)
  • AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) (reacted to its fiscal-year 2021 fourth-quarter results)
  • Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) (announced Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) exercised option to use its tissue-targeted delivery of oligonucleotide therapeutics tech)
  • Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX)
  • Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP)
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG)
  • PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) (announced availability of FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsules in Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) stores)
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX)
  • Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) (IPOed Tuesday)
  • Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Lows July 13)

  • AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL)
  • Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL)
  • Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET)
  • Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO)
  • Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO)
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI)
  • Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO)
  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI)
  • Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX)
  • Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY)
  • Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE)
  • Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT)
  • Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE)
  • CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX)
  • DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX)
  • Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX)
  • HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK)
  • Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA)
  • iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC)
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA)
  • Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP)
  • Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX)
  • Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA)
  • Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN)
  • Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV)
  • Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO)
  • Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM)
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX)
  • NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC)
  • NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA)
  • Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX)
  • Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX)
  • PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ: PYPD)
  • Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE)
  • Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX)
  • Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC)
  • Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN)
  • TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) (IPOed Friday)
  • uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE)
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC)
  • Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR)

Stocks In Focus

ScPharma Reports Positive Results For Chronic Heart Failure Treatment

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) announced positive topline results from its FREEDOM-HF study that is evaluating overall and heart failure-related costs of treating congestion in patients with chronic heart failure. Patients were treated with Furoscix, the company's investigational product, post-discharge from the emergency department compared to a historical comparator group that was treated with intravenous furosemide in the inpatient hospital setting.

The mean difference in heart failure-related costs between the two groups was $17,753 per study subject, favoring the Furoscix group.

Additional analyses, including 30-day overall healthcare cost, quality of life as well as patient and caregiver satisfaction, are ongoing and complete data will be submitted for publication or presentation at an upcoming scientific meeting, the company said.

The stock was up 4.41% at $6.87 in premarket trading.

Madrigal Commences Phase 3 Open-label Extension Study of Resmetirom In NAFLD Patients

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) announced the first patient was dosed in a planned 52-week open label active treatment extension study of MAESTRO-NAFLD-1, a 52-week Phase 3 study of resmetirom in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, presumed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

The study is due to complete later this year with measures of safety and efficacy including reduction in imaging and biomarker measures of NASH, as well as the lowering of LDL-cholesterol and other atherogenic lipids.

SI-BONE's SI Joint Fusion Now Covered By Centene

SI-BONE, Inc., (NASDAQ: SIBN) announced that Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) has established a positive coverage policy for minimally invasive SI joint fusion.

The new Centene policy considers minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion medically necessary for the treatment of low back and buttock pain when certain criteria are met. This decision was based upon the extensive amount of published clinical evidence and reviews demonstrating the safety and effectiveness of the iFuse Implant System.

Lilly to Buy The Remainder of The Stake It Already Does Not Own In Promoter Technologies

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced the acquisition of Protomer Technologies, a private biotech company. Protomer's proprietary peptide- and protein-engineering platform is used to identify and synthesize molecules that can sense glucose or other endogenous modulators of protein activity.

The transaction is valued at over $1 billion, contingent on achievement of future development and commercial milestones. Lilly previously led an equity investment in Protomer alongside the JDRF T1D Fund, providing it with 14 percent ownership of the company. Lilly is acquiring the remainder of the stock of Protomer beyond its initial investment.

Hologic Gets CE Mark Approval For Use of Saliva Samples With COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostic Test

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) said it has obtained a CE Mark for the use of saliva samples with the Aptima SARS-CoV-2 assay in Europe. The Aptima SARS-CoV-2 test is a molecular diagnostic assay that detects the genetic material of the pathogen causing COVID-19. The test runs on the fully automated Panther system.

The stock was up 1.97% at $70 in premarket trading.

LeMaitre Preannounced Q2 Outperformance, to Offer 1M In Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) priced an underwritten public offering of 1 million shares of its common stock at $54.50 per share. Gross proceeds to LeMaitre from the offering are expected to be approximately $54.5 million. The offering is expected to close on or about July 16, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company announced preliminary second-quarter results, expecting net sales of $40.7 million, up 64% year-over-year, and gross margin of 65.5%-66.1%. The company expects operating income of $10.9 million to $11.3 million, with the midpoint of the guidance range representing a 128% increase.

Analysts, on average, estimate revenues of $37.97 million for the quarter.

The stock was retreating 7.96% to $55.25 in premarket trading.

Offerings

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock at $6 per share, for gross proceeds of $50 million. The offering is expected to close on July 16, subject to customary closing conditions. All shares are being offered by the company.

In premarket trading, the stock was slumping 15.37% to $6.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) announced it has entered into definitive agreements with several healthcare-focused institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of 21.36 million shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 10.68 million shares at a purchase price of $1.311 per share and associated warrant, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market.

The warrants have an exercise price of $1.25 per share, are exercisable immediately and have a term of five years.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $28 million.

The stock was dropping 18.71% at $1.13 in premarket trading.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech#Walmart Inc#Positive Data#Lilly Goes Shopping#The Peaks#Bhvn Rrb#Bicycle Therapeutics Plc#Bcyc#Ionis Pharmaceuticals#Ions#Celldex Therapeutics#Cldx#Intuitive Surgical#Isrg#Plxp#Wmt#Rxrx Rrb#Uncy#Zoetis Inc#Abcellera Biologics Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
FDA
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Voyager Digital Posts Record Quarterly Revenue, Growing User Base By 75%

Crypto-asset platform Voyager Digital Ltd (OTCQB:VYGVF) on Thursday afternoon announced record quarterly revenue growth. What To Know: As of June 30, total funded accounts exceeded 665,000, up 146% from the quarter prior. Total verified users on the platform rose 75% to 1.75 million. Additionally, preliminary fourth-quarter revenue is expected to...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gregory M. Glenn Sells 2,409 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total transaction of $518,970.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 17,386 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. A number of other large...
Medical & BiotechStamford Advocate

Agilitech Announces Chief Revenue Officer as Company Positions Itself For Further Growth in the Energy, Food & Beverage, Biotech, and Other Industries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. Agilitech has appointed a CRO to reflect the evolution of the company over the last year, and to strategically support future growth across all industries and areas of operation. Phil Sanders joined the company in 2020, leading the launch of the pioneering Biotech group, and has been instrumental in shaping the Agilitech brand strategy and vision. In his role as CRO, Phil is committed to shaping the company’s future, developing and implementing the Business Development and overall Sales Strategy Plan, so that the company can confidently meet or exceed its financial goals moving forward.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bamco Inc. NY Has $154.37 Million Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90,260 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.88% of Acceleron Pharma worth $154,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acorda Spikes On Distribution Deal, Alzamend Soars On Data, Pfizer-BioNTech To Supply More Vaccine Doses, 3 IPOs

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs July 22) Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) (announced a collaboration with Biovac to manufacture COVID-19 shots in South Africa) Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Cassava Sciences, Inc....
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.The Brink’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$5.550 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,091 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Merck-Eisai, Seres' Ulcerative Colitis Drug Flunks Midstage Study, Pfizer To Invest In Arvinas, Absci IPO

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs July 21) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) (announced new preclinical data for its lead drug candidate...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “. Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion. SNX...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 144.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Amyris were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J, Novartis Report Solid Results, Chembio Soars On COVID Test Order, Lumos Signals Clinical Trial Delay

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs July 20) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) (IPOed Friday) Forward...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ardelyx Sinks On Regulatory Setback, AnPac Issues Positive Preannouncement, European Nod For Myovant, HCW Biologics Debuts On Wall Street

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs July 19) Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) (announced topline results from Cohorts 1 and 2 of the Phase 2 study of CK-274 in obstructive outflow disease in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy) Forward Pharma...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Smorgasbord of Econ Data, Q2 Earnings

Like nearly every Thursday morning all year round, Initial Jobless Claims have hit the tape today, coming in exactly in-line with expectations at 360K — a new post-pandemic low. This is 26K lower than the upwardly revised 386K from the previous week, which was a week removed from the previous week’s 371K, which was the previous post-pandemic low.

Comments / 0

Community Policy