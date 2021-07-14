Infosys: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cancel
Shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) moved higher by 3.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 30.77% over the past year to $0.17, which were in line with the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $3,782,000,000 higher by 21.18% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,690,000,000.

Outlook

Infosys hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Infosys hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 14, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $21.50

Company's 52-week low was at $10.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.72%

Company Profile

Infosys is a leading global IT services provider, with nearly 250,000 employees. Based in Bangalore, the Indian IT services firm leverages its offshore outsourcing model to derive 60% of its revenue from North America. The company offers traditional IT services offerings: consulting, managed services and cloud infrastructure services, and business process outsourcing as a service (BPaaS).

