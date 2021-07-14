Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Egypt’s Sisi offers support as Lebanon’s Hariri visits Cairo

By Metro US
Metro International
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expressed full support on Wednesday for visiting Lebanese Prime Minister-Designate Saad al-Hariri in his efforts to form a cabinet and resolve a crippling economic and political crisis. Lebanon is battling an economic meltdown dubbed by the World Bank as one of the...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
Person
Sameh Shoukry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cairo#Reuters#Egyptian#Lebanese#The World Bank#Shi Ite#Hezbollah#Sunni#Saudi Arabian#Arab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
News Break
Middle East
Country
Egypt
News Break
World Bank
Related
AgriculturePosted by
The Hill

Lebanon, Iraq strike fuel deal

Iraq and Lebanon on Saturday reached a deal that would allow Lebanon to sell Iraqi fuel to companies in exchange for Lebanese goods and services. Iraq’s Prime Minister’s office said in a statement that one million barrels of fuel oil would be given to Lebanon in exchange for its services, according to The Associated Press. It’s unclear what products Lebanon would be offering Iraq, though the wire service noted, citing local media, that Lebanon’s agriculture consultancy and health services could benefit Iraq.
Middle Eastdallassun.com

Hariri fails to form a govt while Lebanon facing collapse

By John SolomouNicosia [Cyprus], July 19 (ANI): Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, who was tasked with forming a government in the country last October, after presenting on Wednesday his proposed cabinet to President Michel Aoun-which Aoun rejected once again for the 19th time in a row-announced that he was abandoning the whole effort, exclaiming: "God help the country".
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Lebanon's PM designate Hariri says won't form govt, deepening crisis

Lebanon's prime minister-designate Saad Hariri stepped down Thursday, saying he was unable to form a government, nine months after accepting the challenge and as the country sinks deeper into crisis. International donors remain adamant that a government must be established before they can provide funding, but political squabbling has repeatedly stymied such efforts and sent the currency to unprecedented lows that leave imported medicine and fuel increasingly unaffordable. Sporadic clashes between the army and protesters flared Thursday evening, leaving an unspecified number of people wounded, medics said. Hariri's announcement -- nearly a year after a deadly explosion at Beirut port forced the last government to resign -- takes the political process back to square one and there is a clear risk of many more months of drift.
Middle EastArab American News

Lebanon spins further into crisis as Hariri abandons bid to form government

BEIRUT — Lebanese politician Saad al-Hariri abandoned his months-long effort to form a new government on Thursday, dimming the chances of a cabinet being agreed any time soon that could start rescuing the country from financial meltdown. Hariri announced his decision after meeting President Michel Aoun, saying it was clear...
Middle EastCNN

Lebanon's Gordian knot could strangle it

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) — "Lebanon moves into greater danger." "Persevering in destroying Lebanon." "Arab and international community fear chaos." These were the headlines splashed across the front pages of Lebanon's major newspapers Friday, a day after Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri -- a previous holder of the office -- abandoned his bid to form the crisis-ridden country's next government.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Lebanon’s PM designate Hariri steps down, plunging country into deeper crisis

Lebanon‘s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has stepped down just nine months after he was named to post citing “key differences” with the president, leaving the cash-strapped country leaderless and plunging it into further chaos. Lebanon is in the grips of an unprecedented economic collapse, described by the World Bank as one of the worst in the world in a century and a half. The crisis has only been worsened by the fact the country has had no proper government in nearly a year. After months of stalemate on Wednesday Mr Hariri finally presented a 24-person cabinet to...
Middle EastWHEC TV-10

Lebanon's president says no one is protected in port probe

BEIRUT (AP) - Lebanon's president said Wednesday there would be no political cover for anyone implicated in last year's massive explosion at the Beirut port, speaking a day after protests erupted over the handling of the investigation. The blast on Aug. 4 was caused by the ignition of hundreds of...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

'Moment of Truth' as Lebanon's Hariri Presents Cabinet to President

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri has presented a new cabinet proposal to President Michel Aoun and said he was awaiting his response on Thursday in a move that could end nine months of deadlock as the country faces economic collapse. Veteran Sunni politician Hariri has presented multiple proposals...
AdvocacyPosted by
CNN

Lebanon's water system on brink of total collapse, says UN

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) — Lebanon's water supply system is on the verge of total collapse, according to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), in what would mark the latest development in the eastern Mediterranean country's slide into chaos. More than 71% of the country's population -- over 4 million people...
Militarynationalinterest.org

Russian Tanks Got a Taste of U.S. TOW Missiles in Syria

In February 2016, Syrian rebels filmed a video of a TOW missile streaking towards a T-90 tank in northeast Aleppo. Here's What You Need to Remember: When Moscow intervened in Syria in 2015 on behalf the beleaguered regime of Bashar al-Assad, it also transferred around thirty T-90As to the Syrian Arab Army, as well as upgraded T-62Ms and T-72s. The Syrian military could desperately use this armored infusion, as it had lost over two thousand armored vehicles in the preceding years—especially after Syrian rebels began receiving American TOW-2A missiles in 2014.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Military translator, 30, who helped US soldiers in Afghanistan is beheaded by the Taliban sparking new alarm for the interpreters left as the West withdraws

The killing of a former military translator by the Taliban has sparked new alarm among interpreters fearing attacks as Western forces pull out of Afghanistan. Sohail Pardis is reported to have been beheaded by extremists after he was attacked outside Kabul. His family said he was dragged from his vehicle...
Militarynationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army Is Prepared to Counter Russia's Plan to Destroy It

Here's What You Need To Know: Moscow has made increasing use of allied irregular forces and private mercenary companies to lead operations in Ukraine and Syria, bolstered by Russian advisors, military equipment and training. This approach has been inspired in part by Western engagement with allied proxies in conflicts ranging from Vietnam to Libya and Afghanistan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy