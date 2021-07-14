Cancel
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) from $1,720 to $1,780. Chipotle shares rose 0.1% to $1,608.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel boosted Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) price target from $960 to $1,060. Intuitive Surgical shares rose 0.1% to $957.31 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities cut the price target for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) from $44 to $36. Conagra shares fell 0.8% to $33.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc boosted the price target on Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) from $160 to $170. Synaptics shares fell 1% to close at $156.18 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush lowered Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) price target from $130 to $115. Peloton Interactive shares fell 2.5% to $116.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Wolfe Research boosted Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) price target from $26 to $34. Juniper Networks shares rose 1.5% to $27.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lifted the price target on Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) from $110 to $130. Rapid7 shares fell 0.5% to close at $102.31 on Tuesday.
  • Keybanc raised Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) price target from $170 to $180. Extra Space Storage shares fell 1.8% to close at $171.59 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) from $88 to $99. L Brands shares fell 1.4% to $73.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse raised PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) price target from $155 to $157. PepsiCo shares fell 0.4% to $152.30 in pre-market trading.

