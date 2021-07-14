10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.97.