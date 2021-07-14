Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Delta Air Lines: Q2 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago

Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) moved higher by 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 75.85% over the past year to ($1.07), which beat the estimate of ($1.40).

Revenue of $7,126,000,000 rose by 385.42% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,200,000,000.

Guidance

Delta Air Lines said it expects Q3 sales to decrease 30%-35% and capacity to drop 28%-30%.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 14, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $52.28

Company's 52-week low was at $24.38

Price action over last quarter: down 9.88%

Company Profile

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke system network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through key locations in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta's sale of frequent flier miles, particularly to American Express, is a major driver of the firm's profits.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Seattle#Dal#Guidance Delta Air Lines#American Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Aehr Test Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 233.33% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02. Revenue of $7,638,000 higher by 102.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Walmart

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) shares experienced unusual options activity on Tuesday. The stock price moved up to $141.0 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Lennox Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) shares are trading lower by 6.6% at $313.86 Wednesday afternoon. The company earlier announced its CEO will step down in 2022 and raised its FY21 guidance, though the midpoint of guidance was still below consensus estimates. Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase also maintained Lennox with a...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

American Express (AXP) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.28

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American Express (NYSE: AXP) reported Q2 EPS of $2.80, $1.28 better than the analyst estimate of $1.52. Revenue for the quarter came in at $10.24 billion versus the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Altra Industrial Motion: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were up 48.33% year over year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.81. Revenue of $488,600,000 rose by 21.91% year over year, which beat the estimate of $467,960,000. Outlook. Altra raised FY21...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Return on Capital Employed Overview: Delta Air Lines

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) earned $816.00 million, a 158.37% increase from the preceding quarter. Delta Air Lines also posted a total of $7.13 billion in sales, a 71.71% increase since Q1. In Q1, Delta Air Lines brought in $4.15 billion in sales but lost $1.40 billion in earnings.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why American Express Stock Is Trading Higher Today

American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) shares are trading higher Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. American Express reported second-quarter earnings of $2.80 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.58 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $10.24 billion, which beat the estimate of $9.54 billion.
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Twitter, Snap, American Express and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Snap — Shares of Snap soared roughly 24% after better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results. The social media company reported strong growth of users, engagement and ads. Twitter — Twitter shares gained 3.4% after reporting its fastest revenue growth since 2014. The social...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
Financial ReportsMiddletown Press

Alaska Air: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $397 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of $3.15. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.
EconomyZacks.com

American Airlines (AAL) Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Q2 Loss

AAL - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 loss puts it in the same boat alongside Alaska Air Group (. DAL - Free Report) as all suffered a similar setback. The airline incurred a loss (excluding $1.72 from non-recurring items) of $1.69 per share, comparing favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.71. Quarterly loss per share was also narrower than the year-ago loss of $7.82.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Atlantic Union Bankshares: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 169.23% year over year to $1.05, which beat the estimate of $0.75. Revenue of $169,014,000 declined by 2.44% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $171,620,000. Looking Ahead.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

First American Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 102.86% year over year to $2.13, which beat the estimate of $1.70. Revenue of $2,266,000,000 higher by 40.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,830,000,000. Guidance. First American Financial hasn't...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Sandy Spring Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 31.82% over the past year to $1.16, which missed the estimate of $1.20. Revenue of $108,046,000 rose by 6.43% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $111,450,000. Looking...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Southwest Airlines Q2 Earnings

Shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 86.89% over the past year to ($0.35), which missed the estimate of ($0.32). Revenue of $4,008,000,000 rose by 297.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Alaska Air Group Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings of -$0.30 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK):. -Earnings: $397 million in Q2 vs. -$214 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $3.15 in Q2 vs. -$1.74 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$38 million or -$0.30 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.53 billion in Q2 vs. $0.42 billion in the same period last year.
businesstravelnews.com

Southwest Sees June Profit, 'Steady' Corp. Travel Improvement in Q2

Southwest Airlines reported improving business travel bookings in the second quarter as the carrier saw its first profitable month since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. During the quarter, Southwest reported $3.6 billion in passenger revenue and $4 billion in total operating revenues, more than two-thirds of its operating revenues...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

MidWestOne Financial Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were up 47.95% year over year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $0.89. Revenue of $38,505,000 declined by 0.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $38,190,000. Guidance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy