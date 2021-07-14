Cancel
Morning Briefing: Mets Well-Represented in All-Star Festivities

By Patrick Glynn
metsmerizedonline.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets were well-represented during All-Star week with Pete Alonso winning the Home Run Derby. Taijuan Walker added to the batch by pitching an inning during the All-Star Game. The righty, who went 7-3 with a 2.50 ERA in the first half, pitched the sixth inning and gave up a...

