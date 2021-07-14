Cancel
Trevor Story: Boston Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts ‘is so underrated it’s unbelievable’

By Christopher Smith
DENVER — Colorado Rockies star shortstop Trevor Story said he wishes he could see Xander Bogaerts play more. “The AL/NL kind of keeps us apart, but man, he’s so underrated it’s unbelievable,” Story said before the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game here at Coors Field on Monday. “He’s such a good player on both sides of the ball. I appreciate just the way he goes out there every day and posts every day. It feels like he’s getting an extra-base hit every day. He’s just a really productive player. And he’s good for the game.”

