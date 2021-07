This will be an opinion piece so if you have thoughts/disagreements please comment!. If you’re even tangentially in the data careers space or are in a predominantly Data role, you know how hot the Data Scientist role has been. Ever since that one Harvard Business Review article (you know the one), this space has been dominating ‘Top 10 Careers” and “Highest Paid Careers” rankings everywhere. Even now, you really can’t avoid being inundated with some article about this title; “Data Scientist job is dead”, “Data Engineer vs Data Scientist”, “Data Scientist is still the sexiest job”, and so much more. Everyone’s got an opinion and if you’re like me — you’ve read it all.