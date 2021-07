There are many questions offensively for the Texas Longhorns, but the future of the running back position is not one of them. Texas brings back not one, but two legitimate No. 1 options in the backfield - Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson - giving them a significant advantage at the position. The days of the 300-carry back are gone, so what do we expect from the Longhorn running backs when they take the field this fall?