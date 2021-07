Senate Republicans’ campaign arm raked in $10.5 million in June, marking its best fundraising month of the 2022 cycle thus far. The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) announced Tuesday that the June haul brought its total fundraising in 2021 to $51.2 million and that it has more than $25 million cash on hand, more than double the amount from the same point in the 2020 cycle. It also has no debt.