Lakeland, FL

Hospital Sees Dramatic Rise in COVID-19 Patients

By Barry Friedman
LkldNow
 10 days ago
Lakeland Regional Health reports a dramatic rise in the number of patients treated for COVID-19 as the number of confirmed cases in Polk increases. Hospitalizations have risen from the 30s a few weeks ago to 82 on Tuesday. Most are middle age and younger and almost all are unvaccinated, News Channel 8 reports. Asked about why the virus is spreading here again, Mayor Bill Mutz said, “We are probably a little quick to focus on our rights, and not enough on the consideration and health of others.” | ALSO: Fox 13 News.

Lakeland, FL
Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

West Pipkin Road Widening Starts Next Month

West Pipkin Road will be widened between South Florida Avenue and Medulla Road to meet the demands of growth in southwest Lakeland, The Ledger reports. The work by Hubbard Construction of Winter Park starts next month and is expected to take around two years. The cost to Polk County: $42 million, with $6 million coming from the city of Lakeland.
Polk County, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Covid Cases in Polk Rise for Fourth Consecutive Week

Polk County reported 1,424 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this week, more than double last week’s report of 687 new cases and the largest one-week jump since the beginning of the year. The weekly update from the Florida Department of Health (see it here or at the end of this...
Polk County, FLPosted by
LkldNow

21 Struggling Polk Public Schools Will Receive Federal Funds

Polk County has 21 public schools on the list of 149 struggling schools in Florida that will share $44 million in federal United School Improvement Grant funds, The Ledger reported. Only Hillsborough County has more: 30. Lakeland schools on the list include Crystal Lake, Dixieland, Griffin, Jesse Keen, Oscar J. Pope, Phillip O’Brien and Tenoroc. MORE: Governor’s announcement | List of Florida schools getting grants.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Summit Expects to Serve First Broadband Customers Within 4 Months

Minutes after city commissioners approved a 20-year partnership today with Summit Broadband of Orlando to provide high-speed Internet service to Lakeland residents and businesses, the CEO of the company told reporters the company should be ready to serve its first local customers within four months. Kevin Coyne said it’s too...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

LRH Plans Ambulatory Care Site at I-4 and Kathleen Road

Lakeland Regional Health is expanding into northwest Lakeland, announcing plans to open an ambulatory care center on 20 acres at I-4 and Kathleen Road in 2023 to serve northern Polk County. The new location will help LRH meet community needs and address “some of the opportunities highlighted in our Community...

