Hospital Sees Dramatic Rise in COVID-19 Patients

Lakeland Regional Health reports a dramatic rise in the number of patients treated for COVID-19 as the number of confirmed cases in Polk increases. Hospitalizations have risen from the 30s a few weeks ago to 82 on Tuesday. Most are middle age and younger and almost all are unvaccinated, News Channel 8 reports. Asked about why the virus is spreading here again, Mayor Bill Mutz said, “We are probably a little quick to focus on our rights, and not enough on the consideration and health of others.” | ALSO: Fox 13 News.