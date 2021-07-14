OXBR Stock Increases Over 55% Pre-Market: Why It Happened
The stock price of Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: OXBR) increased by over 55% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to Custodian Ventures LLC together with its affiliates filing a Schedule 13D announcing its acquisition of about 9.9% of the ordinary shares outstanding of Oxbridge Re Holdings.
