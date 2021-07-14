Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

OXBR Stock Increases Over 55% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

pulse2.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: OXBR) increased by over 55% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: OXBR) increased by over 55% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to Custodian Ventures LLC together with its affiliates filing a Schedule 13D announcing its acquisition of about 9.9% of the ordinary shares outstanding of Oxbridge Re Holdings.

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#The Board Of Directors#Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd#Oxbr#Custodian Ventures Llc#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$370.13 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce $370.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $373.00 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $308.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Target Price at $23.00

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 371,702 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 761.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,702 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $16,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Xcel Energy Inc

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:XEL) on Monday, setting a price target of $73, which is approximately 8.86% above the present share price of $67.06. Tucker expects Xcel Energy Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the third quarter...
Stockspulse2.com

WHLM Stock Increased 24.95%: Details You Should Know

The stock price of Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ: WHLM) increased by 24.95%. These are some details you should know. The stock price of Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ: WHLM) – a management company that represents models, entertainers, athletes – increased by 24.95%, going from a previous close of $4.93 to $6.16. There are no company-specific reports or SEC filings that led to the stock price surge.
Stockspulse2.com

ALNA Stock Fell 35.04%: Why It Happened

The stock price of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNA) fell by 35.04%. This is why it happened. The stock price of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNA) – a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class and oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders – fell by 35.04%, going from a previous close of $1.39 to $0.90. Investors have been responding negatively to Allena Pharmaceuticals announcing that it has entered into definitive agreements with several healthcare-focused institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of 21,357,744 shares of Allena’s common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,678,872 shares of the company’s common stock at a purchase price of $1.311 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) and associated warrant in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
Stockspulse2.com

AAPL Stock: $175 Target From JPMorgan

The shares of Apple, Inc (Nasdaq: AAPL) have received a price target increase from $170 to $175 by JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of Apple, Inc (Nasdaq: AAPL) have received a price target increase from $170 to $175 by JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee reiterated an “Overweight” rating on the company shares.
Stockspulse2.com

XBIO Stock Increases Over 59% Intraday: Details

The stock price of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) increased by over 59% during intraday trading. These are some details you should know. The stock price of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) increased by over 59% during intraday trading. There is no company-specific news driving the stock price up. The...
Stockspulse2.com

TSLA Stock Increased 4.38%: Details

The stock price of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by 4.38% yesterday. These are some details you should know. The stock price of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by 4.38% yesterday, going from a previous close of $656.95 to $685.70. The main indexes on Wall Street closed at their highest levels ever yesterday. These indexes were lifted by Tesla and bank stocks as the second-quarter earnings season begins.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Issue $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Celanese has increased its dividend by 42.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Celanese has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Celanese to earn $13.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Shares Gap Down to $23.69

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.69, but opened at $22.92. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “. CRH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a $50.44 price...
Agricultureinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Chemours Company

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $35, which is approximately 8.29% above the present share price of $32.32. Viswanathan expects Chemours Company to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the third quarter of 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Update

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “. Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Shift4 Payments posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Retailinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Synchrony Financial

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Buy rating on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $55, which is approximately 16.67% above the present share price of $47.14. Arfstrom expects Synchrony Financial to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the third quarter of 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion. SNX...

Comments / 0

Community Policy