OXBR Stock Increases Over 55% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The stock price of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNA) fell by 35.04%. This is why it happened. The stock price of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNA) – a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class and oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders – fell by 35.04%, going from a previous close of $1.39 to $0.90. Investors have been responding negatively to Allena Pharmaceuticals announcing that it has entered into definitive agreements with several healthcare-focused institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of 21,357,744 shares of Allena’s common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,678,872 shares of the company’s common stock at a purchase price of $1.311 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) and associated warrant in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.