WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell is one of three senators to introduce legislation that would help financially support local news organizations. Cantwell, along with Democrat senators Mark Kelly of Arizona and Ron Wyden of Oregon, introduced the Local Journalism Sustainability Act of 2021 on Thursday, which would help support news organizations through tax credits to incentivize hiring more journalists, subscriptions and advertising from local small businesses. It would support local newspapers, digital publications, television and radio.