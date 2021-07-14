Nostalgic Question Answered: What Oneonta Business Would You Like Revived?

From time to time, as the world around us changes, we all get those moments of feeling nostalgic and wanting what "used to be" because familiar things/places just feel more comfortable. So many things have come and gone, especially hometown businesses. I was thinking about that for the City of Oneonta...what businesses have come and gone over the years and what ones do people miss most? So I put the question "What Oneonta business would you like to see revived?" out on the WZOZ Facebook page recently and got plenty of answers!