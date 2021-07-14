Britney Spears has reportedly hired celebrity attorney Mathew Rosengart to represent her
Britney Spears has reportedly found a new attorney to represent her in today’s conservatorship hearing. Following a report from TMZ that the “Toxic” singer was in discussions to retain celebrity attorney Mathew Rosengart — who previously represented famous celebrities such as Sean Penn, Casey and Ben Affleck, Steven Spielberg and rocker Eddie Vedder — the gossip website now reports that Rosengart has agreed to represent her and will appear in court.www.illinoisnewsnow.com
