Britney Spears has reportedly hired celebrity attorney Mathew Rosengart to represent her

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears has reportedly found a new attorney to represent her in today’s conservatorship hearing. Following a report from TMZ that the “Toxic” singer was in discussions to retain celebrity attorney Mathew Rosengart — who previously represented famous celebrities such as Sean Penn, Casey and Ben Affleck, Steven Spielberg and rocker Eddie Vedder — the gossip website now reports that Rosengart has agreed to represent her and will appear in court.

