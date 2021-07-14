How Kate Moss is making a return to underwear modelling at 47

In the late 1990s/early 2000s, as a culture, we collectively decided that being a kandi raver was like, the hottest look. Pairing tiny tops with wide-leg pants became synonymous with the burgeoning dance scene because it was functional: the tiny top kept the raver cool, while the wide pants could hold water bottles and illicit goods. And although the silhouette had been part of hip-hop culture since its inception (most notably, Aaliyah’s iconic uniform), the look really seeped out in the popular style vernacular once parents began clutching their pearls about MDMA overdoses at raves (please party safe, folks). Suddenly, giant UFO pants and bikini tops were everywhere, until they weren’t — but flash forward to 2021, and three harbingers of today’s fashion are bringing rave-style back. Emily Ratajkowski and Bella and Gigi Hadid all recently wore variations on this theme, bringing it out from the Gadzook’s sale rack and into high fashion.