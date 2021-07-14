Cancel
South Africa riots: Mother throws baby from burning building after looters ransack shops

By Roland Oliphant,
Telegraph
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA desperate mother was forced to throw her baby from a burning building in the South African city of Durban after looters set fire to shops on the ground floor. The woman was seen dropping the child down to a crowd of bystanders with their arms outstretched as smoke billowed around her. The baby escaped unhurt and was later reunited with its mother, the BBC reported.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Zuma
Related
Indiagoodmenproject.com

South Africa Is Burning: The Legacy of Mandela Is Dead for a Nation of Thieves

It is indeed ironic that South Africa is “celebrating” Mandela Day[2], on 18th July, marking the birthday of the great international icon, amid serious civil unrest, resulting in the deaths of 72 South Africans.[3] In reality, the week has become a period of national mourning and reflection on the profound legacy left by the Great Madiba[4], as did Mahatma Gandhi[5] in India, at the time of Partition[6] when sectarian violence caused the butchering of millions. Division of British India[7] into Pakistan[8] and India was specifically designed by the departing British colonials[9] to create a rift between Hindus[10] and Muslims[11] on religious grounds. Similarly, South Africa is experiencing a divided citizenry, not based on religious grounds, but on their political affiliations, within the ruling Party, of the glorious liberation movement, the African National Congress[12], writing its darkest chapter in history, ever, of the country. The present civil unrest is generated for the protection of the former President Jacob Zuma[13], himself a respected liberationist, who was sentenced for 15 months in prison[14], in contempt of his own constitutional law in South Africa.[15]
AfricaAntelope Valley Press

What caused South Africa’s week of rioting?

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has been rocked by the worst violence since the nation achieved democracy in 1994. Here is a closer look at the unrest. The unrest began on July 8 when former President Jacob Zuma started serving a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court. Supporters in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal set up roadblocks on major highways and burned about 20 trucks. The protests closed the N3 and N2 highways, which link the Indian Ocean ports of Durban and Richard’s Bay to the industrial hub of Johannesburg and to Cape Town.
AfricaUS News and World Report

Death Toll in South Africa Riots Rises to 276, Minister Says

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The death toll from recent riots in South Africa has risen to 276, and police are investigating 168 cases for murder, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday. The unrest started as protests over former president Jacob Zuma's jailing two weeks ago in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal....
AfricaBBC

South Africa riots: Delayed response gave plotters a ‘field day’ - minister

South Africa riots: Delayed response gave plotters a ‘field day’ - minister. The people responsible for the riots sparked by the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma failed in their insurrection because the ground for them was not fertile, the country’s transport minister has said. While the government’s...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

South African president confident country back on track after riots

Johannesburg — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday night to assure citizens and the international community that the government has the country firmly under control. The speech comes at the end of a week of taking stock after two of the country's provinces were rocked by...
Public HealthNewsbug.info

South Africa unveils post-riot relief, eases virus lockdown

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled a new relief package to help businesses and individuals recover from a week of deadly riots and coronavirus curbs, as he eased lockdown restrictions amid slowing infections. The measures include reinstating a monthly welfare grant of 350 rand ($24) for the poor until the...
SocietyWashington Post

Why South Africa Suffered Worst Riots Since Apartheid: QuickTake

The jailing of South Africa’s former president, Jacob Zuma, in July triggered protests that devolved into the worst violence -- at least 215 people dead during days of rampant looting and arson -- the country has seen since the end of apartheid in 1994. The upheaval wasn’t just about politics, though. It also was driven by persistent and deep inequalities that have been exacerbated by the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, and has spurred the government to devise new plans to fight poverty.
AdvocacyVoice of America

South Africa Riots Reveal Political Failures

JOHANNESBURG - This month’s riots across South Africa have underscored concerns about inequality and stability after nearly three decades of democracy. In Soweto, owners of pillaged shops accuse the government of failing them. Mahamadali Randera watched helplessly from outside his electronics shop at a strip mall in Soweto as determined...
SocietyBBC

South Africa riots: The inside story of Durban's week of anarchy

Two weeks after South Africa was gripped by a frenzy of looting and arson - the worst scenes of violence since the advent of democracy in 1994 - the makeshift road blocks and mounds of rubbish in the port city of Durban have been cleared away. But soldiers continue to...
ChinaTelegraph

China floods: Mother dies after saving baby from mudslide as death toll rises to 51

A four-month old baby was rescued from under a collapsed building that killed her mother as authorities desperately searched for life among the flood debris in central China. The death toll from freak rainfall that submerged swathes of the Henan province rose to 51 as tales of heroism emerged while people continued to search for missing relatives for a fourth day.
AfricaPosted by
NBC News

After protests and looting tear through South Africa, the nation wonders: What now?

DURBAN, South Africa — The sense of shock was palpable as a handful of residents stared at a shopping center in ruins. Windows were smashed, the parking lot was filled with debris, and “Free Zuma” was spray-painted on the facade of The Ridge, a once-pristine center that sits on Shallcross Road, a major thoroughfare in Durban, a city of 600,000 people on the eastern coast of South Africa.

