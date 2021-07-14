South Africa riots: Mother throws baby from burning building after looters ransack shops

It is indeed ironic that South Africa is “celebrating” Mandela Day[2], on 18th July, marking the birthday of the great international icon, amid serious civil unrest, resulting in the deaths of 72 South Africans.[3] In reality, the week has become a period of national mourning and reflection on the profound legacy left by the Great Madiba[4], as did Mahatma Gandhi[5] in India, at the time of Partition[6] when sectarian violence caused the butchering of millions. Division of British India[7] into Pakistan[8] and India was specifically designed by the departing British colonials[9] to create a rift between Hindus[10] and Muslims[11] on religious grounds. Similarly, South Africa is experiencing a divided citizenry, not based on religious grounds, but on their political affiliations, within the ruling Party, of the glorious liberation movement, the African National Congress[12], writing its darkest chapter in history, ever, of the country. The present civil unrest is generated for the protection of the former President Jacob Zuma[13], himself a respected liberationist, who was sentenced for 15 months in prison[14], in contempt of his own constitutional law in South Africa.[15]