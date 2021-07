Luxury home sales in London had a banner first half of 2021, according to a report Thursday from Savills. There were 237 deals for residences priced at £5 million (US$6.87 million) or more in the first six months, a 59% spike compared to the same time in 2020, the data showed. The U.K. was in Covid-19-induced lockdown for a good part of that time, but the number of transactions this year was also up 61% compared to the first half of 2019.