Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

BT to switch off 3G network forcing hundreds of thousands to replace their mobiles

By Matthew Field
Telegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of thousands of people will be forced to upgrade their mobile phones as BT prepares to switch off the 15-year-old 3G network. The former state monopoly said on Wednesday that it would turn off the mobile airwaves by 2023, becoming the first UK operator to do so. It will...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bt Mobile#Mobile Network#Mobile Broadband#Mobile Phone#Bt#Ee#Plusnet#Nokia#Vodafone#Ccs Insight#Openreach#Oneweb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Huawei
Country
China
Related
Technologypowerpage.org

BT to offer 5G connectivity anywhere in the UK by 2028, will terminate 3G network in 2023

British wireless carrier BT announced on Wednesday that EE will offer 5G connectivity anywhere in the UK by 2028. 3G services offered by EE, BT Mobile, and Plusnet will be phased out by 2023, by which time the company will have built a new 5G core network. 3G usage has been in steady decline in recent years, now representing less than two percent of all data traffic over the EE network. The legacy 3G spectrum will be used to enhance 5G capacity in the future.
Technologyrock947.com

Britain’s BT to phase out 3G in next two years as it ramps 5G

LONDON (Reuters) – BT, the owner of Britain’s EE mobile company, said on Wednesday it would phase out 3G in the next two years to free up airwaves to help bring 5G to the entire country by 2028. BT Consumer CEO Marc Allera said demand for mobile capacity was rising...
Technologytelecoms.com

OpenRAN not a priority as BT and EE talk up their ‘converged network’

BTEE had one of those strategic, news-light briefing sessions today, in which it was stressed that OpenRAN is far down its priority list. The virtual event kicked off at 8am with one of those Kevin Bacon ads – specifically the one in which 5G enables remote shaving. It’s hilarious to see the 5G wireless robotics thing still doing the rounds after all this time and the fact that it is would seem to illustrate the difficulty faced by operator marketing departments in demonstrating why anyone should care about the latest generation of cellular tech.
TechnologyWNMT AM 650

FCC votes to finalize program to replace Huawei equipment in U.S networks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted unanimously on Tuesday to finalize a $1.9 billion program to reimburse U.S. carriers for removing equipment from telecommunications networks from Chinese companies deemed national security threats like Huawei and ZTE Corp. Last year, the FCC designated Huawei and ZTE as national...
Technologytheregister.com

BT to phase out 3G in UK by 2023 for EE, Plusnet, BT Mobile subscribers

BT is going to wind down 3G connectivity by 2023 as it looks to increase its 4G and 5G coverage across most of the UK by 2028. The lack of 3G shouldn't be too much of a pain because by that point, most people will have a 4G or 5G-capable handheld. The telecommunications giant said less than two per cent of data traffic over its EE network used 3G in March, and dropping 3G will free up bandwidth for 4G and 5G.
Technologyindustryglobalnews24.com

BT TO PHASE OUT 3G BY 2023

BT is set to phase out 3G by 2023 to make space for 5G in the British airwaves. Plan is to bring 5G to the UK by 2028. After the launch of iPhone 12, the use of 5G network rapidly increased in UK. BT, the owner of Britain-based EE mobile...
TechnologyLight Reading

Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation

While public 5G is moving full speed ahead, interest in private 5G networks ï¿½ and the innovation they can enable ï¿½ is likewise gaining steam as some of the worldï¿½s largest enterprises and organizations roll out their ultra-fast networks. For example, the worldï¿½s oldest automotive manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz, recently became the...
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Verizon Joins AT&T, T-Mobile in Switching to Google Messages and RCS

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Google has done it. It might have taken more years than any of us predicted, but here we are. Google won the RCS battle in the US. All three big US carriers have now announced that they will pre-load Google Messages on their Android phones and use Google’s RCS.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Mobile Network Operator Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 | Vodafone Idea, VEON, China Unicom

The " Mobile Network Operator - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Orange S.A., MTN Group Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Telenor ASA, Vodafone Idea Limited, VEON Ltd., China Unicom Limited, Telkomsel (PT Telekomunikasi Selular), China Mobile Communications Corporation, Deutsche Telekom AG, América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V, Telefónica S.A., AT&T Inc., Vodafone Group plc & China Telecom Corp., Ltd. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
Technologymobileworldlive.com

SKT considers sharing 3G network

South Korean operator SK Telecom (SKT) revealed in its annual sustainability report it could share its 3G network with a rival as demand for the service declines. SKT stated it is reviewing a way to share its 3G network with a competitor because tariffs are lower than 5G and LTE, leading to falling ARPU and profitability despite network operating costs remaining stable.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

EE remains best-performing mobile operator but rivals make gains

EE has once again won the most awards in RootMetrics’ UK mobile network tests, however all four of the country's big operators appear to be making their services more reliable and faster as they continue to rollout 5G technology across their infrastructure. RootMetrics, which conducted 650,000 tests across all four...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Intel collaborates with Airtel to drive network development of 5G technology

Intel and Airtel announced a collaboration to drive network development of 4G and 5G virtualized radio access network (vRAN) and open radio access network (RAN) technology to transform Airtel’s networks to reap the full possibilities of 5G for its customers. Work by Intel and Airtel will evolve communications networks from...
TechnologyNeowin

Samsung expands its range of SDN solutions to aid mobile operators and enterprises

Samsung has stated that it is broadening its portfolio of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) solutions by bringing new enhancements that will aid various enterprises and mobile operators in administering networks efficiently. Thus far, its SDN portfolio has offered support for data center operations. The latest SDN solutions with enhanced capabilities will...
EconomyApple Insider

Carrier BT plans to bring 5G to all of UK by 2028, retiring 3G in 2025

The UK's BT will bring 700Mhz 5G directly to 90% of the country by 2028, with more remote spots served "on demand" with drones. BT has announced plans to expand its UK 5G network coverage, following regulator Ofcom's auctioning of the 700Mhz and 3.6-3.8GHz spectrum. Ofcom has not decided on the faster mmWave version of 5G, though.
mobileworldlive.com

Vodafone UK slices 5G in energy push

Vodafone UK teamed with a power connectivity company to provide 5G capabilities to electricity substations, seeking to advance clean energy in the country and improve efficiency. The tie-up with UK Power Networks will see Vodafone conduct what it dubbed a world-first trial to connect parts of the former’s electricity network...
WorldLight Reading

Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA ï¿½ Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) and Huawei Technologies Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Huawei) deployed the worldï¿½s first large-scale commercial FDD Smart 8T8R network to address the rapid growth of data traffic and network congestions within prime cities. This will ensure Celcomï¿½s 4G Network provides a seamless experience for customers during the transition towards 5G when it is launched.
Businessaithority.com

Intel and Airtel Collaborate to Accelerate 5G

Intel and Bharti Airtel, India’s premier communications solutions provider, announced a collaboration to drive network development of 4G and 5G virtualized radio access network (vRAN) and open radio access network (RAN) technology to transform Airtel’s networks to reap the full possibilities of 5G for its customers. Work by Intel and Airtel will evolve communications networks from fixed-function equipment to virtualized cloud-native deployments and enable edge-to-cloud communications to power our hyperconnected world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy