BT to switch off 3G network forcing hundreds of thousands to replace their mobiles

BTEE had one of those strategic, news-light briefing sessions today, in which it was stressed that OpenRAN is far down its priority list. The virtual event kicked off at 8am with one of those Kevin Bacon ads – specifically the one in which 5G enables remote shaving. It’s hilarious to see the 5G wireless robotics thing still doing the rounds after all this time and the fact that it is would seem to illustrate the difficulty faced by operator marketing departments in demonstrating why anyone should care about the latest generation of cellular tech.