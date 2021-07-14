Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 06:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Clayton; Fayette; Winneshiek A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL MOVE ACROSS PARTS OF NORTHEAST IOWA EARLY THIS MORNING At 654 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near West Union to near Edgewood. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. These storms will be near Clermont around 720 AM CDT. Ossian around 725 AM CDT. Postville around 750 AM CDT. Guttenberg and Garnavillo around 800 AM CDT.