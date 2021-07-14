Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allamakee County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette, Winneshiek by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-14 06:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Clayton; Fayette; Winneshiek A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL MOVE ACROSS PARTS OF NORTHEAST IOWA EARLY THIS MORNING At 654 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near West Union to near Edgewood. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. These storms will be near Clermont around 720 AM CDT. Ossian around 725 AM CDT. Postville around 750 AM CDT. Guttenberg and Garnavillo around 800 AM CDT.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Clayton, IA
County
Allamakee County, IA
City
Fayette, IA
City
Ossian, IA
City
Guttenberg, IA
County
Fayette County, IA
County
Clayton County, IA
City
Edgewood, IA
City
West Union, IA
City
Clermont, IA
County
Winneshiek County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Allamakee Clayton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Mask mandates are back on the table as Covid-19 surges nationwide

(CNN) — While the need for mask wearing never fully dissipated during the pandemic, guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May that removed restrictions for vaccinated individuals was a welcome harbinger of a possible return to normalcy. Now, with Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing throughout...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

What happens if the Supreme Court throws out Roe v. Wade?

(CNN) — In some alternate universe, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg retired during the Obama presidency and Democrats were able to push through a successor to the conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. In that universe, nobody is talking about an end to nearly 50 years of nationwide access to abortion...

Comments / 0

Community Policy