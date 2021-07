A few months ago, Lee Westwood stood on the 18th green at The Players Championship, knowing his biggest victory had just slipped away, and he smiled, sighed, laughed and lifted his arms in the air. It is rare for the miles golf inflicts on its players to be trodden in contentment, but it is easy to spot the carefree air that has breathed new life into the 48-year-old’s long career, and harder to remember a time when he’s savoured every moment with such enthusiasm.It is a remarkable difference to the fallowness of a few years ago when, after hundreds...