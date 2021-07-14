Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pope Francis returns to Vatican 10 days after surgery

By NICOLE WINFIELD, DOMENICO STINELLIS and GIANFRANCO STARA
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTCSz_0awS1MC500

ROME — (AP) — Pope Francis was discharged from a Rome hospital and returned home to the Vatican on Wednesday, 10 days after undergoing surgery to remove half his colon.

Francis, 84, stopped at St. Mary Major Basilica to give thanks for the success of the operation and pray for others before returning home, the Vatican said. The pope always visits the basilica after a foreign trip to pray at a beloved icon of the Virgin Mary.

Francis rode in the passenger seat of the Ford sedan, which left Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic around 10:45 a.m. (0845 GMT; 4:45 a.m. EDT).

After the detour to the basilica, his small motorcade approached a side entrance to the Vatican and stopped before reaching the gate, where Francis got out with the help of a bodyguard. He greeted some Italian security guards — two army soldiers and a handful of Italian police motorcycle escorts — and got back in the car, which then proceeded through the Perugino gate.

The Vatican hotel where Francis lives is located just inside the gate.

Francis had half of his colon removed on July 4 for a severe narrowing of his large intestine, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013. It was a planned procedure, scheduled for early July when his audiences are suspended anyway and Francis would normally take some time off.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed Francis' return from the hospital and visit to the basilica. Praying before the icon, Francis “expressed his gratitude for the success of his surgery and offered a prayer for all the sick, especially those he had met during his stay in hospital," Bruni said in the statement.

Francis will have several more weeks to recover before traveling again in September. There are plans for him to visit Hungary and Slovakia from Sept. 12-15, and then make a quick stop in Glasgow, Scotland, in November to participate in the COP26 climate conference. Other possible trips are also under review.

The Vatican had originally said Francis could be discharged last weekend, but later said he would stay a few extra days for further recovery and rehabilitation therapy.

His discharge, which was not announced in advance, was greeted with joy and prayers by visitors to St. Peter's Square, who said they wished for his continued recovery and Italy's recovery from the pandemic.

“I'm happy the pope has left Gemelli hospital and has come back to his ‘world,’ among us faithful, to hopefully bring us a lot of serenity," said Rome resident Andrea Castellani.

The surgery had caught many Vatican watchers off guard: Francis had shown no signs of the pain that often accompanies the intestinal problem he had, and even had a busy week before the operation.

The Argentine pope had part of one lung removed when he was a young man but otherwise has enjoyed relatively robust health, with the exception of sciatica nerve pain that has flared recently.

The Vatican gave consistently reassuring daily updates about his recovery, saying it was proceeding as planned. Francis had one episode of fever three days after the operation, but the Vatican said diagnostic tests and scans showed no problems.

The pope had appeared for the first time in public since the surgery on Sunday, looking in good form as he delivered his weekly prayer from the 10th floor hospital balcony, surrounded by young cancer patients. He used the occasion to call for free health care for all.

On Tuesday afternoon, he visited the pediatric cancer ward, which is on the same 10th floor as the papal hospital suite.

Once home, Francis' official Twitter account @Pontifex posted an update: “I thank all those who have been close to me with prayer and affection during my hospital stay. Let us not forget to pray for the sick and for those who assist them," it said.

___

AP video journalist Luigi Navarro contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
39K+
Followers
55K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vatican#Rome#Italy#Ap#Italian#Perugino#Gemelli#Argentine#Twitter#Pontifex#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
Country
Hungary
Country
Vatican City
Place
Rome, IT
Related
ReligionPosted by
Fox News

Rachel Campos-Duffy: Cuban, Venezuelan Catholics feel betrayed by Pope Francis. Here's why

If you spend time with Cuban and Venezuelan Catholics, you will hear about the pain inflicted on them by the man who is supposed to be their shepherd: Pope Francis. The heartache and betrayal felt by faithful Catholics, many of whom risked or continue to risk their livelihoods and their lives to practice and hold on to their faith and Christian traditions, is the reason so many freedom-loving Catholics have dubbed the Argentine pope, "Papa Che," after the iconic communist murderer, Che Guevara.
ReligionBirmingham Star

How limiting Latin Mass may become the defining moment for Pope Francis

Pope Francis took sudden steps on July 16, 2021, to curtail the traditional Latin Mass, in an abrupt reversal of his predecessor's policy. To non-Catholics - and many Catholics - the decision may seem on first glance to be a technical, even obscure action not worth very much attention. But...
Worldheraldcourier.com

MATTINGLY: Pope stokes flames of Catholic worship wars

The message to Catholic traditionalists in Southwest England was blunt, yet pointed. Because of the new "Traditionis Custodes" ("Guardians of the Tradition") document from Pope Francis, and the wishes of Bishop Declan Lang of the Diocese of Clifton, the upcoming "Latin Mass at Glastonbury will be the final Latin Mass here."
Religionavemariaradio.net

Asking Pope Francis the Rite Questions

Pope Francis’s motu proprio Traditionis Custodes has been the cause of no small amount of alarm and sorrow in the hearts of many of the faithful. Not only alarm and sorrow but confusion and questions as well. As more than a few bishops have made clear with public statements, thinking and praying over what the Holy Father desires and how practically to bring it about has led to more points of confusion that they will look to the Holy See to clarify. This state is exacerbated by the swiftness—“entering immediately in force”—with which the document’s changes are to be implemented.
Religionnny360.com

Pope suppressing celebration of Latin Mass

The hopes of many traditional Roman Catholics notwithstanding, Pope Francis, in his recent Apostolic Letter “Traditionis Custodes (Guardians of Tradition),” has made clear his intention to completely suppress the celebration of the Latin Mass. There is nothing unclear or open to interpretation in this document. The pope states categorically that...
ReligionDaily Gate City

Care: an expression of the heart – Pope Francis

Pope Francis on Wednesday sent a message to the rector of the Sacred Heart Catholic University, Franco Anelli, in appreciation for the professional care and concern he received during his recent hospitalization at Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Hospital. The Pope’s letter comes a week after returning from a 10-day hospitalization for...
Worldavemariaradio.net

Pope praying after suicide bomb causes Baghdad’s deadliest attack in 6 months

Pope Francis has expressed his deep sadness at the terrorist bombing at the Al-Wuhailat market in Baghdad, with a papal telegram sent through Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin. “He sends condolences to the families and friends of those who have died, entrusting their souls to the mercy of Almighty...
ReligionPosted by
Action News Jax

Pope Francis arrives at Vatican 10 days after surgery

ROME — (AP) — Pope Francis arrived at the Vatican after he was discharged from a Rome hospital Wednesday, 10 days after intestinal surgery to remove half of his colon. The Ford car carrying Francis stopped briefly at the side entrance to Vatican City. Francis emerged from the passenger seat with the aid of a bodyguard to greet some security guards standing outside.
Religionsacramentosun.com

Pope Francis returns to Vatican after operation

Pope Francis underwent an operation on his colon. The 84-year-old was admitted to hospital after suffering an inflammation of pockets that develop in the lining of the intestine. He returned to his home within the Vatican's walls after he was admitted at Gemelli University Hospital. Pope Francis on Wednesday left...
ReligionWHNT-TV

Pope Francis arrives at Vatican 10 days after surgery

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis arrived at the Vatican after he was discharged from a Rome hospital Wednesday, 10 days after a planned surgery to remove half of his colon. The Ford car carrying Francis stopped briefly at the side entrance to Vatican City. Francis emerged from the passenger seat with the aid of a bodyguard to greet some security guards standing outside.

Comments / 1

Community Policy