Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

BT cool on open RAN as it details 5G network strategy

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBT laid out what it claimed was the most ambitious and complete network vision ever seen in the UK, pledging nationwide 5G coverage by 2028 and an expanded convergence play, while revealing plans to sunset 2G and 3G and tempering immediate open RAN intentions. At the company’s Network Vision Event,...

www.mobileworldlive.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Mobile Network#Uk#Sunset 2g#Network Vision Event#Wi Fi#Oneweb#Uber#Bt Networks Howard Watson#Vodafone#G Allera#Ee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
News Break
Huawei
Related
Cell Phonesthefastmode.com

Samsung's New Mid-Range 5G Smartphone in India Supports 11 Bands

Samsung India this week announced the launch of Galaxy A22 5G, a future ready device offering 11 bands’ support for 5G experience and the promise of two year OS upgrades. Galaxy A22 5G is the first smartphone with 5G connectivity in Samsung’s Galaxy A Series portfolio. Galaxy A22 5G sports stunning 6.6” FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, versatile 48MP triple camera, awesome symmetrical design, powerful 5000mAh battery and host of other innovative features.
Cell Phonesfloydct.com

Access the Power of 5G Today

(StatePoint) 5G is providing broad coverage and faster speeds to help keep people connected to the people and things they love most. In fact, people with 5G are already seeing improvements when doing data-heavy tasks: Ninety-two percent saw improvements with downloading videos and 84 percent say video chat was better, according to T-Mobile research.
Businessimore.com

Deutsche Telekom launches Apple AR innovation program

Hubraum, a tech incubator of Deutsche Telekom, has a new Apple AR innovation program. The company is looking for AR apps that could benefit from 5G and low latency edge computing. It is taking global entries in August. Deutsche Telekom's tech incubator, Hubraum, has launched an Apple AR Innovation Program...
Technologyaithority.com

Inseego Unveils The Ultimate 5G Industrial Gateway

Inseego Wavemaker™ PRO 5G S2000e provides unparalleled speed and versatility — Built to deliver sustained, multi-gigabit per second data throughput. Dual SIMs for flexibility, reliability and business continuity. Cloud-based remote management and real-time security. Deployment versatility for demanding environments. Designed and developed in the U.S. Corp. (INSG), a leader in...
Technologyaithority.com

Cradlepoint Signs On Tech Data Distribution Partner In Southeast Asia To Fuel Wireless WAN And 5G Expansion

Cradlepoint, a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions, announced a distribution partnership with Tech Data in Southeast Asia. The distribution partnership will enable Cradlepoint to accelerate operations initially in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, with plans to expand into other markets in the region longer term. Cradlepoint’s Chris Joseph has also been appointed as Senior Director, Distribution, Asia Pacific, responsible for managing distribution partners in the region.
BusinessComputer Weekly

Vodafone widens reach with UK narrowband IoT coverage

In response to growing customer demand, UK operator Vodafone has doubled the number of sites in its narrowband internet of things (NB-IoT) network and says its coverage now reaches 98% of the UK. Vodafone said it had invested in IoT because of its potential to transform UK business through data-based...
Technologyaithority.com

5G Reliability, Availability, and Speed Revealed in Major Nationwide Network Review

GWS releases 5G test results ahead of its annual nationwide network report. With customer 5G expectations running high and operators rapidly deploying this advanced technology across the U.S., Global Wireless Solutions, Inc. (GWS) has completed nationwide testing of the major operators’ 5G networks. GWS’s network testing specialists conducted approximately 8 million controlled tests in all 50 states, accounting for nearly one million miles across all major metropolitan areas, smaller urban cities, and rural towns (a total of 498 markets covering a population of 303 million or 92% of the U.S.).
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launches in India as the company’s latest 5G phone

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy A22 5G in India, the first smartphone with 5G connectivity in Samsung’s Galaxy A Series portfolio. Announced globally last month, the Galaxy A22 5G is an affordable smartphone offering support for 11 bands on the 5G spectrum. This means it will support the super-fast mobile connectivity when it launches in the country.
TechnologyForbes

Is 5G Open RAN Dead On Arrival For Private Mobile Networks?

Rajeev Shah is the Co-Founder and CEO of Celona, a Silicon Valley-based pioneer and innovator of enterprise 5G LAN solutions. As companies rush to build and run their own 5G networks, new questions about the value and viability of the industry's O-RAN movement loom large. There’s big buzz within the...
Economytelecoms.com

UK consumers getting more for less in telecoms, but prices are going up

Consumers in the UK are paying less for their communications services than they were five years ago, even though data usage is increasing, according to Ofcom’s latest Pricing Trends report. However, the regulator also noted that a number of big names in the industry have hiked prices in recent months...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Inseego Wavemaker PRO 2000e delivers throughput and reliability for industrial IoT and enterprise networks

Introduced its Wavemaker PRO 2000e industrial gateway. Combining high-performance 5G with the 4G LTE capabilities, this solution delivers throughput and reliability for industrial IoT and enterprise networks. “We designed the S2000e to provide the best possible 5G connection for any routing system or endpoint, with maximum speed, reliability and security,”...
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Mobile Network Operator Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 | Vodafone Idea, VEON, China Unicom

The " Mobile Network Operator - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Orange S.A., MTN Group Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Telenor ASA, Vodafone Idea Limited, VEON Ltd., China Unicom Limited, Telkomsel (PT Telekomunikasi Selular), China Mobile Communications Corporation, Deutsche Telekom AG, América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V, Telefónica S.A., AT&T Inc., Vodafone Group plc & China Telecom Corp., Ltd. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
Businesseverythingrf.com

Intel and Airtel Collaborate to Accelerate 5G Network Deployment in India

Intel and Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s premier communications solutions provider announced a collaboration to drive network development of 4G and 5G virtualized radio access network (vRAN) and open radio access network (O-RAN) technology to transform Airtel’s networks to reap the full possibilities of 5G for its customers. Work by Intel and Airtel will evolve communications networks from fixed-function equipment to virtualized cloud-native deployments and enable edge-to-cloud communications to power hyperconnected world.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Outlook On The 5G Capacity And Coverage Optimization Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Airgain, Airspan And TE Connectivity Among Others

DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Capacity and Coverage Optimization Market: Smart Antennas, Distributed Antenna Systems, Self-Organizing Networks, Small Cells and Carrier WiFi 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research assesses the cellular capacity and coverage optimization market for LTE and 5G networks....
Technologymobileworldlive.com

SKT considers sharing 3G network

South Korean operator SK Telecom (SKT) revealed in its annual sustainability report it could share its 3G network with a rival as demand for the service declines. SKT stated it is reviewing a way to share its 3G network with a competitor because tariffs are lower than 5G and LTE, leading to falling ARPU and profitability despite network operating costs remaining stable.
TechnologyLight Reading

Open RAN adds to 6G dilemma

In the next eight or nine years, if the wheels of the mobile industry's upgrade cycle keep turning at the same pace, people will start to use a technology called 6G. Nobody yet knows what it will do. The dullest possibility is that 6G continues the tradition of boosting network speeds. The wackiest is that it creates virtual reality worlds where people can experience smell, taste and touch as well as sight and sound. France's Orange wants a greener system. Others think another global standard is not even feasible in a world of clashing superpowers.
Worldtelecoms.com

Spain nets €1 billion in lacklustre 700 MHz sale

Spain has finally auctioned off spectrum in the 700 MHz band, but bidding was lacklustre at best, with the final total only just exceeding the reserve price. The sale brings in €1.01 billion, with the big three operators – Telefonica, Vodafone and Orange – all taking home frequencies, but no mention of challenger player Masmovil. All the available paired 700 MHz frequencies were snapped up, but 15 MHz of unpaired spectrum was left unsold.
Technologythefastmode.com

Network and Digital Services Innovations Propel Indosat's Growth as a Customer-Centric Brand Featured

In a recent interview with The Fast Mode's Executive Editor Tara Neal, Vikram Sinha, Director and COO of Indosat Ooredoo discussed Indosat's growth and developments over the previous year as well as their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the second largest mobile network operator in Indonesia, Vikram explores Indosat's 4G expansion plans, their advancements and the field trials carried out for technologies such as Open RAN, and the rollout of new and innovative services such as network-as-a-service (NaaS) and augmented reality (AR). Vikram also discusses the operator’s 5G readiness and plans as well as the variety of social initiatives it pioneers across Indonesia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy