Video Games

Evil Shogun

Gamespot
 10 days ago

Video GamesGamespot

Junebug vs. Evil

Video GamesAnime News Network

Resident Evil Re:Verse Game Delayed to 2022

Resident Evil Village is the eighth entry in CAPCOM's Resident Evil survival horror game series. The game launched on May 7 for PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Stadia) platforms. CAPCOM describes the game's story: [Spoilers for Resident Evil 7: biohazard, highlight to read.]Taking...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Review

When Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness was announced there really wasn’t a whole lot of TV being publicized at the time. So it was a pretty big deal to see beloved protagonists Leon S Kennedy and Claire Redfield, the franchise leads in Resident Evil 2, brought back for an animated series.
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Resident Evil is an Entourage of Real-Life Monsters

Full Spoilers for Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and possible spoilers for previous titles. Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village both have a common discomfort and that is the amount of pain and torment our characters are put through while behind the scene parties reap the benefits. An ending that has evildoers brought to justice is expected from a typical story but sometimes stories have more to say than satisfying endings. The conclusion to Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village does something more unusual where the secretive antagonists that organize the conflicts are never reachable by the players or heroes.
Video GamesGamespot

Resident Evil Multiplayer Spin-Off, Re:Verse, Delayed Until 2022

Resident Evil's multiplayer spin-off game, Re:Verse, have been delayed from its previous July 2021 window into 2022. Capcom announced the news on Twitter today, saying that it needed additional time to work on the game further. Delayed a few weeks ago to July 2021, Capcom says the multiplayer game will...
Video GamesGamespot

Angry Birds Reloaded

Video GamesGamespot

Shin Megami Tensei V Story Trailer Features Friends, Demons, And Gods

Atlus has uploaded its official story trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V, detailing the various allies, factions, and battles you'll encounter in the game's campaign. Like previous games in the series, Shin Megami Tensei V is set in a demon-infested world where players have to make hard choices, turn enemies into comrades who can assist you in battle, and explore the expansive world of post-apocalyptic Tokyo.
Video GamesGotGame

Review | Streets of Rage 4: Mr. X Nightmare

When Streets of Rage 4 released last year, fans of the beat ’em up genre rejoiced to a quality blast from the past with a ton of depth and attention to detail. We liked it so much, it even won an Epic Win Award from us last year. Well, not wanting to let the fun stop there, Dotemu, Guard Crush, and Lizardcube have come back to deliver one more helping with some DLC. Streets of Rage 4 gets even better thanks to the new Mr. X Nightmare content, bringing more characters, a new mode, and even deeper mechanics. It’s a no brainer that if you’re a fan of this game, you need this DLC.
Video GamesGematsu

Tales of Arise – Rinwell trailer

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Tales of Arise introducing Rinwell. Rinwell is described as “a mage who mainly relies on Astral Artes. Though casting takes time, her magic has a far reach.”. Previous character trailers introduced Alphen, Shionne, and Law. Tales of Arise is due out for...
Video GamesPolygon

Dead Space is getting a remake

Dead Space is back. Visceral Games’ sci-fi survival horror classic, originally released in 2008, is being remade by Electronic Arts’ Motive studio, the publisher announced during Thursday’s EA Play Live digital showcase. The new Dead Space is coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. Players will experience...
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

How Many Resident Evil Games Are There?

Resident Evil is one of the most important survival horror series in gaming history. The franchise introduced a heart-thumping zombie setting with just as many puzzles to solve as zombies to shoot. Stay alive, solve the game’s underlying mystery, and try not to get too scared. In 1996, Capcom launched...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Blade Runner-like Vigilance 2099 on New Gameplay

New gameplay showing the independent game Vigilance 2099 has appeared in the web. The game looks phenomenal, but the release is still far off. The first gameplay video from Vigilance 2099 has appeared in 2019. It's an independent cyberpunk game. The developers admit that their main inspirations are Blade Runner and the unreleased Prey 2. The game is supposed to tell about adventures of a bounty hunter. A few days ago, a new gameplay has appeared on the web and it looks simply amazing. See for yourself:
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

The Dead Space remake shows us how short our memories are

EA Play Live dropped a quick teaser trailer but for us, the Dead Space remake shows us how short our memories are. Whaaat? You aren’t keen. Well, hear us out. For this author, Dead Space is one of the seminal horror games ever produced. If you remove it from the wacky lore (which was painfully stretched into anime movies and comic books), this game truly recreated the atmosphere of sci fi horror classics like Alien and Event Horizon. For those not in the know – or heaven forbid, too young, Dead Space follows lone engineer Isaac Clarke as he explores a derelict starship the Ishimura, searching for his partner Nicole. The only issue is that it is crawling with horrific alien creatures – creatures that emerge from the flesh of the starships ill-fated crew.
Video Gamesstudybreaks.com

A Newcomer’s Review of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

With its beautifully rendered animation and seamless, easy-to-understand combat mechanics, the newly released RPG is an impeccable spinoff sequel. A few months after the release of Monster Hunter Rise, many fans were delighted when Capcom suddenly announced the launch of a spinoff title to the Monster Hunter series: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The new addition to the long-running series was launched worldwide on July 9 and was rather well-received by both critics and longtime fans.

