Evil Shogun

When Streets of Rage 4 released last year, fans of the beat ’em up genre rejoiced to a quality blast from the past with a ton of depth and attention to detail. We liked it so much, it even won an Epic Win Award from us last year. Well, not wanting to let the fun stop there, Dotemu, Guard Crush, and Lizardcube have come back to deliver one more helping with some DLC. Streets of Rage 4 gets even better thanks to the new Mr. X Nightmare content, bringing more characters, a new mode, and even deeper mechanics. It’s a no brainer that if you’re a fan of this game, you need this DLC.
Comments / 0