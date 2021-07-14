Evil Shogun

EA Play Live dropped a quick teaser trailer but for us, the Dead Space remake shows us how short our memories are. Whaaat? You aren’t keen. Well, hear us out. For this author, Dead Space is one of the seminal horror games ever produced. If you remove it from the wacky lore (which was painfully stretched into anime movies and comic books), this game truly recreated the atmosphere of sci fi horror classics like Alien and Event Horizon. For those not in the know – or heaven forbid, too young, Dead Space follows lone engineer Isaac Clarke as he explores a derelict starship the Ishimura, searching for his partner Nicole. The only issue is that it is crawling with horrific alien creatures – creatures that emerge from the flesh of the starships ill-fated crew.