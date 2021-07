Adam Poots has come out of his secret design lair providing some Kingdom Death: Monster updates for backers, and those interested in the project. For context, Kingdom Death: Monster's Kickstarter campaign started back in 2016 and is the passion project of board game designer Adam Poots. The campaign was a massive success, earning roughly $12 million on a goal of $100,000 and reaching all of its intended stretch goals. While the core game itself has undergone multiple iterations, currently up to version 1.5 with 1.6 being available for pre-order on their website, the past six years or so has been dedicated to polishing and producing these stretch goal expansions for backers.