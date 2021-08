If all you want is music, the iPod Classic may still be better than the iPhone’s music app. The iPod changed how we listened to music. It wasn’t the first MP3 player, but it was the best, and it finally let us ditch swappable physical media for a digital catalog containing all our music. “1,000 songs in your pocket,” went the tagline. That might not sound like much now, but it was a revolution back in 2001 when the alternative was cassettes and CDs.