Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Bend, IN

Joshua Reynolds statement on whether he'll resign, prior suspensions

South Bend Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am honored to have been chosen as Director of the Community Police Review Office. I look forward to embarking on the work of this important office. Recently, however, disciplinary actions taken against me when I served as an Indianapolis police officer were brought to the attention of the South Bend media. I would like to discuss my record here and assure the community these actions will not impair my ability to serve in my new position.

www.southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Suspensions#Police Academy#Funerals#Eeoc#Impd Human Resources#The Common Council#City Council#Board Of Public Safety#Sbpd#Fop#The Review Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy