Joshua Reynolds statement on whether he'll resign, prior suspensions
I am honored to have been chosen as Director of the Community Police Review Office. I look forward to embarking on the work of this important office. Recently, however, disciplinary actions taken against me when I served as an Indianapolis police officer were brought to the attention of the South Bend media. I would like to discuss my record here and assure the community these actions will not impair my ability to serve in my new position.www.southbendtribune.com
