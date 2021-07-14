Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

If you’re an aspiring DJ, Triller wants to pay you $1,000,000!

By Melissa
hot969boston.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriller is in search of their first-ever resident DJ who will be handling massive events like Triller Live, Verzuz, Triller Fight Club, and more. You don’t have to be experienced. You can enter starting today by uploading a 5 minute set to Triller using the hashtag #TrillerDJ. Finalists will be chosen in August and will battle on a Verzuz live in September. The winning DJ will get a $1 million dollar payday.

hot969boston.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triller Fight Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicenergy941.com

Triller Is Hiring A Resident DJ With Help From ‘Verzuz’

Good news for DJs looking for work, Triller is looking to hire a resident DJ and the Verzuz team will help in selecting a DJ who will earn a million-dollar salary. The winning DJ will be Triller’s first resident DJ and will perform for Verzuz, Triller Live, Triller Fight Club, FITE, and all other Triller live events. They will also be tasked with curating new music programs and initiatives across Triller’s platform.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
Los Angeles, CAarcamax.com

How to pay your bills when you're starting out in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES — James Tang has been a host at a restaurant and worked at a pop-up food stall. He was previously an assistant to a talent manager. He's done algorithm training for tech companies and audio transcription. He's even had a job as a warehouse assistant for a children's science education company. Most recently, he's been streaming on Twitch and collecting tips and other micro-donations from his growing fan base.
Musichot969boston.com

T Pain has a message for unsigned artists: “DO SOMETHING DIFFERENT!”

T Pain has a Twitch account and he recently went off on unsigned artists who are sending him music…STOP DOING THAT! DO SOMETHING DIFFERENT!. Subscribe for more T-Pain videos DAILY! ⬇⬇⬇Official Socials⬇⬇⬇Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/tpainBEATS - https://www.pizzlepack.com/Website - https...
Los Angeles, CApower106.com

Triller Is Looking For It’s First Resident DJ and Offering $1M Salary

Triller is in search of its first-ever resident DJ and they are offering a $1M USD annual salary to the recipient. As a Triller Resident DJ, you would hype up the crowd at events such as VERZUZ, Fight Club, Triller Live FITE, and more in Los Angeles and other cities when traveling. The network is also looking for amateur talent and “aspiring DJs from around the world.”
TV & Videospunchdrunkcritics.com

Cinema Royale: Talking ‘Black Widow’, ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’, ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ And More In An All-Review Episode

Talk about a busy week! There was almost no time for rants and diversions (almost, we got a few in) this week with a slate of films unlike we’ve had for months, normalcy here we come! A catch-up review of Black Widow and the joys of Florence Pugh are the main points, but we also begrudgingly like the new Space Jam, and marvel at Nicolas Cage’s ability as an actor in Pig. All that plus reviews of Escape Room: Tournament of Champions and the awesome guns blazing Gunpowder Milkshake!
Musicwrir.org

A Touch of Newness; Off the Fence with Rachel, Indie 80’s and Buzzy Prep

Potpourri for 100 Aaron (American Football Game Show Humour). New releases by The Lovely Eggs, Snapped Ankles, Damon Albarn, Clinic, Wet Leg, and Superstate; a six song set picked by Scottish Friend, Rachel. Indie 80’s “Songs From the Big Hair” style and 60’s stuff in preparation of Buzzy Lawler. What more do you want? Cheers, Gene (already half way to the sand and surf)
Musicwehiphop.com

Triller Is Hiring A Resident DJ With Help From ‘Verzuz’

Good news for DJs looking for work, Triller is looking to hire a resident DJ and the Verzuz team will help in selecting a DJ who will earn a million-dollar salary. The winning DJ will be Triller’s first resident DJ and will perform for Verzuz, Triller Live, Triller Fight Club, FITE, and all other Triller live events. They will also be tasked with curating new music programs and initiatives across Triller’s platform.
Musicwehiphopsa.com

Triller Is Hiring A Resident DJ With Help From ‘Verzuz’

Good news for DJs looking for work, Triller is looking to hire a resident DJ and the Verzuz team will help in selecting a DJ who will earn a million-dollar salary. The winning DJ will be Triller’s first resident DJ and will perform for Verzuz, Triller Live, Triller Fight Club, FITE, and all other Triller live events. They will also be tasked with curating new music programs and initiatives across Triller’s platform.

Comments / 0

Community Policy