If you’re an aspiring DJ, Triller wants to pay you $1,000,000!

Talk about a busy week! There was almost no time for rants and diversions (almost, we got a few in) this week with a slate of films unlike we’ve had for months, normalcy here we come! A catch-up review of Black Widow and the joys of Florence Pugh are the main points, but we also begrudgingly like the new Space Jam, and marvel at Nicolas Cage’s ability as an actor in Pig. All that plus reviews of Escape Room: Tournament of Champions and the awesome guns blazing Gunpowder Milkshake!