If you’re an aspiring DJ, Triller wants to pay you $1,000,000!
Triller is in search of their first-ever resident DJ who will be handling massive events like Triller Live, Verzuz, Triller Fight Club, and more. You don’t have to be experienced. You can enter starting today by uploading a 5 minute set to Triller using the hashtag #TrillerDJ. Finalists will be chosen in August and will battle on a Verzuz live in September. The winning DJ will get a $1 million dollar payday.hot969boston.com
